Arsenal centre-back William Saliba’s new contract should be formally announced at the Emirates Stadium soon, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta will be delighted to see one of his key players commit his long-term future to the Gunners during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal contract news – William Saliba

According to Sky Sports, Saliba has agreed to a new deal in principle with Arsenal, tying him to the Emirates Stadium until 2027, with his current £40,000 per-week contract set to expire next summer.

The Sun reports that the defender has agreed to a salary worth £200,000 per-week, after enjoying somewhat of a breakthrough campaign in north London.

It comes as a relief for the Gunners after Manchester United and Bayern Munich had expressed an interest in securing his services.

It appears that he has resolved his differences with Arteta after former director of Saint-Etienne’s academy, Philippe Guillemet, claimed the relationship between the two has occasionally been rocky.

“He [Saliba] loved Marseille. It [his loan spell] was a fantastic year,” Guillemet told The Athletic.

“Speaking to people close to him, he had doubts about Arsenal because there were some issues between him and the coach. Now he is happy in London.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that it is now “just a matter of signing the contract” for Saliba, who has become a key player in Arteta’s side this season.

And Sheth has claimed that a new deal is “agreed in principle”, and confirmation is expected soon.

What has Sheth said about Arsenal and Saliba?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “When fit, he would be one of the first names on the team sheet. It’s good news for Arsenal. It's agreed in principle, and we expect a formal announcement soon.”

What next for Arsenal and Saliba?

After having helped Arsenal achieve a second-placed finish with his 12 clean sheets in 27 Premier League appearances this season, Saliba, described as “exceptional” by Arteta, will look forward to competing in the Champions League next term.

The France international has never played in European football’s premier club competition and will hope to prove himself amongst some of the continent’s elite as the Gunners look to make a mark in their first season in the competition since 2017.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old will aim to fully recover from a back injury suffered in March’s Europa League defeat at the hands of Sporting Lisbon as he looks to secure his spot in Arteta’s backline alongside Gabriel Magalhaes.

Therefore, Saliba’s new contract will boost the club and the player, who will look forward to a positive future together in the coming seasons.