Arsenal have a “degree of confidence” that they will be able to tie centre-back William Saliba to a new deal at the Emirates Stadium, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta will hope to see the defender extend his stay with the Gunners after an impressive first season as a regular.

Arsenal contract news – William Saliba

In a press conference before Arsenal’s trip to Nottingham Forest last weekend, Arteta provided an update on Saliba’s contract situation as he enters the final year of his £40,000 per-week deal.

"We are having conversations and we are trying to maintain the talent we have at the club, as I said before. But things take time. You have to agree it. There are different parties involved. I think everybody’s intention is the same, and hopefully, we’ll find the right solution,” Arteta told Football.London.

Meanwhile, RMC Sport has reported that AC Milan and Real Madrid have shown an interest in the 22-year-old following an impressive season at the Emirates Stadium.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners’ next priority is to extend Saliba’s contract after securing the futures of Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale.

And Sheth has revealed that the club are confident of tying the Frenchman to a new deal as they look ahead to their first Champions League campaign since the 2016/17 season next term.

What has Sheth said about Arsenal and Saliba?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “Saliba is the big priority for them. I was looking at his contract situation, and it expires in 2024. So, he's got a year left, but there is a year option.

“So, Arsenal have got a bit of breathing space. I think there is a degree of confidence around the club that they can tie Saliba down to a new deal.”

What next for Arsenal and Saliba?

In terms of on-the-pitch matters, Saliba will hope to be fit and firing for pre-season after suffering a season-ending back injury in March’s Europa League last-16 defeat to Sporting Lisbon.

The eight-cap France international made 27 Premier League appearances this term, registering two goals and one assist, helping the side keep 12 clean sheets.

However, the £47m-rated star’s injury derailed Arteta’s side’s title bid significantly, with the Gunners having kept just one clean sheet out of their following ten top-flight fixtures and winning two matches as Manchester City claimed their third consecutive Premier League triumph.

Therefore, it should be a priority for Arteta and Edu to get Sailba’s contract wrapped up at the Emirates Stadium, with the centre-back critical to the club’s future.