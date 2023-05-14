Arsenal are “very confident” of securing a contract extension for centre-back William Saliba at the Emirates Stadium, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The defender has been integral to the Gunners’ recent success under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal contract news – William Saliba

According to Football.London, there is a confidence that a new deal with Saliba can be agreed upon on top of intermal agreements with Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka.

The 22-year-old, valued at close to £48m by Transfermarkt, has just over a year remaining on his current £40,000 per-week deal, meaning the Gunners would have to look to cash in on his services if he had no intention of committing his future to the north London outfit.

Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are closing in on agreeing to new terms with Saliba as they look to keep hold of the club’s best young talent.

And the CBS reporter believes that even if they miss out on what looked like a possible Premier League title, achieving a second-placed finish on top of securing the future of some of their top talents would be a successful season for Arsenal.

What has Jacobs said about Arsenal and Saliba?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Even though I've said that one is more complicated, it's only complicated compared to the rest. If you look at the Saliba deal as its own entity, it's another one that Arsenal are very confident they'll get over the line.

“That will be a reflection of the fact that Arsenal have a core and a foundation to build on, win or lose the Premier League, to be that team that automatically almost ends up with a Champions League spot, which is what they're looking for, and tries to continue to challenge with Manchester City.

“It's easy to look at Arsenal's season as one of doom and gloom because they've wobbled at the wrong time, and it might cost them the Premier League. But if they end second with Champions League football and get all these renewals done, from a foundational and project point of view, they’ll be delighted even though the league position may not be what they wanted.”

How has Saliba performed for Arsenal this season?

Unfortunately for Saliba and Arsenal, the centre-back’s campaign has reached a premature end following an injury which has caused ‘structural damage’ to his lower back area.

The eight-cap France international picked up in the knock in March’s Europa League last 16 second-leg defeat at the hands of Sporting Lisbon, with the Gunners’ title charge faltering since then.

Arteta’s side failed to keep a clean sheet in their next seven Premier League fixtures before last weekend’s 2-0 victory at Newcastle United, indicating how important the £27m talent was to their back-line.

But with a new deal in the offing, Arsenal will be excited to see Saliba return to the starting XI at the start of next season as they prepare for their first Champions League campaign since 2016/17.