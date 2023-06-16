Arsenal centre-back William Saliba’s injury was a factor in the Emirates Stadium outfit’s collapse in the race for the Premier League title this season, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners outfit looked set to secure their first league title since 2004 before the Frenchman’s prolonged absence following a setback in March.

Arsenal news – William Saliba

According to a MailOnline report in April, Arsenal had concerns over an injury suffered by Saliba in March’s Europa League defeat at the hands of Sporting Lisbon.

The 22-year-old was left with “structural damage” in his back, leaving the Gunners reluctant to hand him any minutes throughout the rest of the campaign.

At the time of Saliba’s setback, Arsenal were five points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race with just 11 fixtures remaining.

But Arteta’s side were unable to cling to their spot at the summit of the league, sacrificing the title to Pep Guardiola’s side, who would go on to secure a historic treble of honours.

And Sheth has indicated that Saliba’s season-ending injury could have played a factor in Arsenal’s inability to get over the line this campaign.

What has Sheth said about Arsenal and Sheth?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “We all saw Saliba's influence during this season. Arsenal were top of the league for so long, and then he got injured, and Arsenal's results went off a cliff a little bit.

“We're not saying that that was purely because of Saliba. But it must be one of the factors contributing to Arsenal's title challenge fading.”

How has Saliba performed for Arsenal this season?

Having agreed upon a new contract which reports say could be worth £200,000-a-week to remain at the Emirates Stadium until at least the summer of 2027, Arsenal will hope to see Saliba, hailed as "exceptional" by Arteta, push on and continue his impressive form, which he displayed this season.

The eight-cap France international made 27 Premier League appearances for the Gunners this term, scoring two goals and providing one assist, helping the north London outfit keep 12 clean sheets and secure their place in the Champions League for the first time since 2017.

And the 6 foot 4 star compares favourably with his positional peers, ranking in the top 7% of centre-backs across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for pass success rate (91.1%) and top 8% for passes attempted per 90 minutes (71.73) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, Arsenal will be delighted to see Saliba commit to his long-term future at the Emirates Stadium and will hope to see the young centre-back progress into one of the world’s leading defenders in the coming years.