Arsenal defender William Saliba 'did not shine' and was 'caught napping' during France's 4-1 Nations League win over Israel in Budapest, with various French publications criticising the centre-back's display.

France strolled to victory over the Israelis, with goals from Eduardo Camavinga, Christopher Nkunku, Matteo Guendouzi and Bradley Barcola cancelling out Omri Gandelman's neat header. The result leaves les Blues second in their Nations League Group, a point behind leaders Italy with three games to play.

Despite the resounding victory, Saliba has faced criticism for his failure to track Gandelman for the home side's goal, with French media not generally enthused by the 23-year-old's display.

Saliba 'Did Not Shine' Against Israel

The defender switched off for the Gandelman goal

Signing for Arsenal back in 2019 from Saint-Etienne as an 18-year-old, it took Saliba a few years to be given his chance in North London, but since breaking into Mikel Arteta's team, he's not looked back. Playing every single Premier League minute for the Gunners last season, the Parisian has been labelled as the best central defender in England's top flight.

Starting the new campaign in fine form, Saliba endured a below-par performance by his high standards in Hungary last night for his national team. Deployed in a back four consisting of Jules Kounde, Ibrahima Konate and Theo Hernandez, the Arsenal stalwart completed more passes than anyone else on the pitch, but allowed Gandelman to peel off him when Oscar Gloukh delivered an inviting cross.

The Gent forward nodded past Mike Maignan in the French goal, levelling the game. Although Didier Deschamps' side went onto comfortably win the Nations League clash, France's national media did not hold back in their criticism of Saliba for his slack defending during the equaliser.

Get Football News France gave the former Nice loanee a five out of ten in their player ratings, writing:

"Caught out for Israel’s first-half equaliser, the Arsenal centre-back didn’t have a busy night defensively. However, when needed, he was caught napping as Gandelman escaped behind him to head home."

Meanwhile, 90Min France were perhaps more blunt with their thoughts on the player's outing, also apportioning the blame on Saliba for the Israel goal, while giving him a five out of ten:

"The French defence was not pushed around a lot in this match. However, William Saliba did not shine. On the Israeli goal, the Arsenal defender did not really follow his marking and left Omri Gandelman completely alone to place his header."

Saliba's Statistics vs Israel Minutes Played 90 Touches 102 Accurate Passes 95/98 (97%) Passes into the Final Third 2 Tackles Won 0/1 (0%) Ball Recoveries 6 Aerial Duels Won 0/1 (0%)

Real Madrid Targeting Saliba

He's their 'top target'

Potential future suitors for Saliba, Real Madrid, would likely not have been impressed with what they saw of the player last night, and he'll want to iron out these rare lapses in concentration to ensure a move like this could ensue. Indeed, the Spanish giants are said to have made Saliba their 'top target' for 2025, and are reportedly prepared to pay 'whatever it takes' to land the imperious defender.

The Frenchman's contract at the Emirates expires in the summer of 2027, meaning after the conclusion of this season, if he refuses to put pen to paper on an extended deal, Arsenal may be under pressure to cash in.

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 11/10/2024