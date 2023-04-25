Arsenal centre-back William Saliba’s potentially season-ending injury could have cost Mikel Arteta’s side the Premier League title at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are competing with Manchester City this season at the top of the league.

Arsenal injury news – William Saliba

According to the Daily Mail, Saliba has suffered ‘structural damage’ in his back, leaving the centre-back at risk of long-term damage if he plays again this season.

The 22-year-old is expected to miss Wednesday’s crunch Premier League clash at Manchester City, which could end up being a title-deciding fixture at the Etihad Stadium.

The defender picked up the injury in last month’s Europa League defeat at the hands of Sporting Lisbon but is willing to play through the pain barrier and risk further aggravating his injury to play a part in the title run-in.

However, the Gunners are very wary of Saliba sustaining further damage and have been wary of planning his return to the starting XI.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Frenchman has been “sorely missed” at the Emirates Stadium in his absence.

And Jones believes that the £40,000 per-week earner’s lack of availability could end up being the differential that costs Arsenal their first league title since 2004.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Saliba?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It could be a season-ending injury for him now. To be honest, it's kind of led to Arsenal’s season ending prematurely as well.

“He's had an unbelievable impact since establishing himself in this team. There's no doubt his absence looks like costing them the title.”

How has Saliba performed for Arsenal this season?

Saliba has enjoyed a fantastic breakthrough season at Arsenal, having initially been loaned back to Saint-Étienne in the two seasons following his £27m arrival from the French outfit in the summer of 2019.

The eight-cap France international has made 27 Premier League appearances for the Gunners this term, scoring two goals and providing one assist whilst helping the side keep 12 clean sheets.

Before his back injury seemed to have curtailed his season, the 6 foot 4 star averaged three clearances and 1.3 tackles per game, with the young talent achieving a WhoScored rating of 6.77 for his displays in the top flight.

Saliba’s injury has come as a blow to Arsenal's chances of securing their first league title in almost 20 years, as shown by their failure to keep a clean sheet in his absence.

But Arteta will hope the north London side can continue to defy expectations this season and end the campaign as Premier League champions.