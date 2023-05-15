With Arsenal's title charge all but over after a dismal 3-0 home defeat to Brighton on Sunday, their attention must now turn towards next season and the pressing issue of William Saliba's 'tricky' contract renewal.

Saliba's deal expires at the end of the 2023/24 season but an extension appears far from straightforward as things stand, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Arsenal news - William Saliba

One contract offer from the club was already rejected in January, as per ESPN, and the two parties were reportedly some way apart on the proposed salary.

It's clear that this won't be a painless deal for the Gunners to complete but his new contract will remain a priority before the players depart for the summer, alongside a fresh deal for star Bukayo Saka according to 90min.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Arsenal and William Saliba?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said: "The trickiest [contract] is William Saliba. Simply because he returned from a loan spell at Marseille and was less clear on his role and his future when the season started. It was never going to be as advanced [as other discussions] because Saliba had to understand his role in the team and Arsenal had to understand Saliba.

"It has become clear pretty quickly how integral he's been. His injury just underlines that Arsenal need Saliba. In a perverse way, getting injured might help him with contract negotiations because his absence is felt so strongly. It's obvious that Saliba needs to extend and he might be able to use that to get the best possible deal."

Should Arsenal up their offer to keep Saliba?

Saliba's absence has been sorely felt since he limped off during Arsenal's last-16 Europa League penalty defeat against Sporting on March 16, with the Gunners keeping only a single clean sheet in the nine games since. Without him, both Arsenal's defence and title aspirations have crumbled.

After joining from St.Etienne for £27 million in 2019, Saliba was sent on three separate loans back to Ligue 1, first with St.Etienne themselves, then Nice and finally Marseille, where he was awarded Young Player of the Year after a stellar 21/22.

This form continued for Arsenal through much of this Premier League season, with the 22-year-old Frenchman becoming a mainstay at the back with Gabriel Magalhães and all but converting Ben White into a permanent right-fullback in the process.

Simply put, Arsenal must do everything in their power to keep Saliba, even if it means a bumper pay increase. Signing a defender of that calibre would cost far, far more.