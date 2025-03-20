Arsenal are willing to break their transfer record to sign Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak, according to reports.

The Gunners have earmarked the Sweden international as their number one target this summer, with both Mikel Arteta and new sporting director Andrea Berta particularly keen on the deal.

The North London side have been in ‘constant contact’ with Isak’s camp since early last year, and neither the transfer fee nor personal terms are seen as an issue.

Berta has reportedly presented ideas to make the record deal viable for Arsenal, who are expected to sign a new striker this summer to boost their Premier League title chances next season.

Arteta Wants Alexander Isak to Join

Eyed as number one target this summer

According to claims from Hand of Arsenal, Isak’s departure from Newcastle may depend on whether the Magpies qualify for the Champions League this season:

Arsenal last broke their transfer record in July 2023, when they spent £105m to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United on a five-year deal.

The move eclipsed the £72m the Gunners paid for Nicolas Pepe from Lille in 2019 and also became a record transfer fee between two British clubs.

Isak, praised as 'world-class', is believed to be a target for at least two Premier League clubs, with Liverpool also keen on the 25-year-old after the season.

The Sweden international is enjoying the best form of his career at Newcastle this term, scoring 23 goals and providing five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

He is under contract at St James’ Park until June 2028 and was recently in talks over an extension.

Alexander Isak's Newcastle Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 25 Goals 19 Assists 5 Minutes per goal 109 Minutes played 2,063

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: Al-Nassr Plan Ambitious Summer Bid for Arsenal 'Monster' Arsenal could face a fight to keep one of their star players as Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr have set their sights on lodging a bid

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-03-25.