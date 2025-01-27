Arsenal are prepared to pay Nico Williams' £50 million release clause to bring the Athletic Bilbao forward, who Mikel Arteta 'loves' to the Emirates, according to Fichajes.net.

The Gunners are long-term admirers of Williams, 22, particularly Arteta, who has been eager to sign the Spanish winger. He's flourished over the past year, especially at Euro 2024, bagging the opener in Spain's 2-1 win over England in the final.

Arteta has been keen to bolster his attack this window amid injuries piling up at the Emirates, with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus out of action. While Williams isn't a centre-forward profile that many feel the North Londoners need, he's one of Europe's most exciting attackers whose pace, dribbling abilities and trickery have given opposition defenders all sorts of problems.

Arsenal Are Keen on Nico Williams

The Gunners Could Trigger His Release clause

Arsenal are now said to be willing to pay Williams' release clause to give Arteta a dynamic youngster who he's had his eye on for quite some time. It's hinted that a potential move for the 24-cap Spain international could go down to the wire with just seven days left of the winter transfer window.

Williams was linked with the Gunners last summer, while Barcelona were also interested but decided against a pursuit because they 'didn't need another winger'. His release clause has always been highlighted as a key factor behind several potential suitors resisting a move for the Bilbao talent who has over two years left on his contract. There's also his hefty wages, which are purportedly over £300,000 per week.

Nico Williams Stats La Liga 2024-25 Appearances 19 Goals 1 Assists 3 Big Chances Created 5 Accurate Crosses 1.2 (27%) Successful Dribbles 2.3 (39%) Ground Duels Won 4.8 (42%)

Arsenal's left wing is an area which would go up a level with Williams' energy and the possibility of him competing with Gabriel Martinelli, who has been under scrutiny this season. BBC's John Bennett watched the Spaniard in action at last summer's European Championships and gave a glowing review:

"Can I watch Nico Williams play every week please?! A genuinely astonishing player. Football is a better place with footballers like him in it. Box office."

It's claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are also open to triggering his release clause, but the Lilywhites' precarious situation makes that move unlikely for a talent who will undoubtedly want Champions League football.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 27/01/2025.

