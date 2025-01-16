Arsenal are no longer reluctant to pay Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres' release clause, according to L’Equipe.

The Gunners are thought to be weighing up their options in the striker market after Gabriel Jesus suffered a season-ending injury and are expected to bolster Mikel Arteta's frontline with a new arrival before the transfer deadline on February 3, with RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko among potential targets.

While it remains to be seen whether they will focus on Gyokeres, Arsenal are said to be no longer deterred by the Swede's €100m (£84m) release clause, having broken their transfer record to sign Declan Rice for £105m in 2023.

However, according to L’Equipe, the Gunners have yet to decide whether to pursue a new striker or a right-sided winger in January, considering Bukayo Saka's lengthy injury layoff, which has sidelined the English international until at least March.

Arsenal Linked with Viktor Gyokeres

After Gabriel Jesus’ setback

According to L’Equipe, Gyokeres is among a list of centre-forwards Arsenal monitored last summer, alongside Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Lille’s Jonathan David.

However, while both of those strikers are unlikely to depart mid-season, Gyokeres' case is 'perhaps different', considering the Swede has a release clause in his current agreement with Sporting.

The 26-year-old, labelled 'a better version of Erling Haaland', has been impressive for Sporting for a second year running, netting 32 goals and providing six assists in 30 appearances in all competitions this season.

Multiple Premier League clubs have recently been linked with a move for Gyokeres, including Manchester United, whose manager Ruben Amorim is thought to be favouring his Old Trafford arrival.

Arsenal have yet to make any signings or sales in January but may soon part ways with defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is now a target for Borussia Dortmund.

The Ukrainian international has struggled for regular minutes this season and is reportedly allowed to depart, with clubs now in talks over his exit terms.

Viktor Gyokeres' Sporting Stats (2024/25) Games 30 Goals 32 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 80 Minutes played 2,570

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-01-25.