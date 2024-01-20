Highlights Arsenal ended their winless run with a comfortable victory over Crystal Palace, but there are concerns over Declan Rice's injury.

Arsenal produced an exquisite counter-attack that led to a goal by Leandro Trossard.

Crystal Palace were unhappy at two controversial first-half goals, but the Eagles were well beaten on the day.

Arsenal romped to a comfortable victory over Crystal Palace at the Emirates in the Premier League, ending a four-game winless run in all competitions. There was one downside, however, as Declan Rice looked to pick up an injury during the win.

A draw at Anfield against title rivals Liverpool then followed before back-to-back losses at the hands of fellow London opposition in the form of West Ham and Fulham. An FA Cup tie at home against Liverpool highlighted Mikel Arteta's side's poor form in front of goal as the hosts wasted several big chances and were ultimately punished with a 2-0 defeat.

The 5-0 rout against Roy Hodgson's team lifted the north London outfit into third place in the table, level on points with Man City but behind on goal difference. With Liverpool still to play later in the weekend, Arsenal could still be five points off the top spot when the gameweek comes to a close.

Crystal Palace hadn't been in the best form heading into the encounter either. The Eagles had won just one of their prior nine league games. That barren run continued with a loss in the capital.

Declan Rice hobbles off in Arsenal win

Arteta will await the verdict anxiously

Rice has been one of the stand-out performers of the Premier League season, and this is why Gunners fans will be nervously awaiting the extent of an injury he appeared to pick up in the second-half of the game.

With his side 3-0 up, the England international limped off with what looked to be a hamstring injury. James Olley of ESPN took to social media to claim Rice appeared to inform his teammates that it was in fact a hamstring-related issue.

With some massive fixtures coming up and Thomas Partey still unavailable through injury, everyone associated with Arsenal will be sweating until they hear the results of scans that will likely take place.

Trossard finishes off deadly Arsenal counter-attack

The move lasted only 10 seconds

Defending a Crystal Palace corner while 2-0 up, David Raya confidently vacated his line to claim the ball with assurance before the Spaniard spotted an opportunity to release Gabriel Jesus. His long throw reached the Brazilian forward just inside the Arsenal half, with Leandro Trossard showing a clean pair of heels to keep pace with his colleague.

Jesus waited until the perfect moment to play the pass across to his Belgian teammate, and the former Brighton winger cut inside before rifling home with his stronger right foot. Dean Henderson was left with no chance, and there were only 10 seconds between Raya releasing the ball and the Palace net being rippled. This was the pick of the Arsenal goals.

This added to two first-half goals to ensure Arteta's men would claim all three points. There was some controversy surrounding the initial two efforts, but there could be no complaints about the incredible, flowing break that led to Trossard's goal.

Arsenal dominated proceedings and Gabriel leapt highest to give the hosts the advantage in the 11th minute of the game after a good delivery by an unusual corner taker - Rice. The Brazilian centre-back was involved once more as his header from a Bukayo Saka corner, this time, found the net via a Henderson deflection.

The controversy surrounding both goals came as Crystal Palace claimed a foul on both occasions, with Gabriel climbing above the Eagles' defender for the first goal, unfairly in the eyes of some. Ben White then stood in the way of Henderson before the second goal. Late goals from Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli compounded the visitor's woes further.