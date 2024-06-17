Highlights Arsenal are considering signing a wide forward this summer.

The Gunners currently prioritise centre-forward, midfielder, and left-back signings.

After missing out on Benjamin Sesko, Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres and Joshua Zirkzee.

Arsenal are considering signing a wide forward this transfer window amid concerns over Bukayo Saka’s hefty playing time, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old winger - who is earning £300,000-a-week according to the Daily Mail - appeared in all but three Premier League matches for Arsenal last season and is now set to play a crucial role for England at Euro 2024.

Jacobs suggests Saka’s lack of rest last season could lead the Gunners to search for a new winger this summer, but at the moment, their priorities lie elsewhere.

Arsenal are currently targeting a centre-forward, a midfielder, and a young left-back in a bid to add firepower ahead of a crucial season for Mikel Arteta’s side.

After missing out on the Premier League title by two points, they are willing to build on the momentum of last season and could be welcoming big-money signings once again.

Last summer, the Gunners broke their transfer record with the signing of Declan Rice and show no signs of stopping in the player market this summer.

Arsenal Target Multiple Signings

Busy summer ahead for Mikel Arteta

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, suggests that Arsenal are eyeing multiple signings this summer, including a versatile defender:

"As far as wide forwards are concerned, it could be something that Arsenal look at because of the amount of minutes that Saka played last season, and also because he'll be coming off the Euros as well. So quite an intense summer leading into another busy season. "But at the moment, the priority is in those other positions, a more central forward, a midfielder, and possibly also a young left-back. "And if they could find a young left-back that can also be versatile and play left-back, centre-back, then even better, and that was what they liked about Jorrel Hato, even though the expectation is that he'll stay at Ajax. He's a centre-back that can also play left-back."

Arsenal are unlikely to do any transfer business in June, as GMS reported earlier. The Gunners have recently missed out on RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, who decided to stay in Germany for at least another season.

Arsenal's 2023 Summer Transfer Window Ins Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, David Raya Outs Granit Xhaka, Folarin Balogun, Matt Turner, Pablo Mari, Auston Trusty, Rob Holding, Nicolas Pepe, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Runar Alex Runarsson

Arsenal Consider Gyokeres and Zirkzee

Edu and Arteta in search of a centre-forward after Sesko blow

After Sesko’s decision, Arsenal are considering alternative striker options this summer, including Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee.

Jacobs, writing in his GMS column, suggests that the Gunners are ‘calm’ after missing out on the Slovenian target as they always had several other attackers in mind.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his squad with new signings in attack after a lacklustre season from Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus – both forwards are unlikely to feature in the starting line-up next season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-06-24.