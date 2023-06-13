A Women’s Super League team achieved a higher average attendance for the 2022/2023 season than Premier League side Bournemouth.

It was a record-breaking campaign in the WSL, and yet another significant milestone has been identified.

Arsenal boasted an impressive average attendance of 17,501 during their most recent Women’s Super League campaign, surpassing Bournemouth's average attendance of 10,309 in the Premier League.

It was pointed out that this was the first time in history that a WSL side had achieved a higher average attendance than a Premier League team.

Granted, Bournemouth’s home ground – the Vitality Stadium – only has a capacity of 11,379. Tickets to watch Arsenal in the WSL would have been significantly cheaper too.

But the comparison still shows the incredible rise in popularity of women’s football.

Arsenal achieve record-breaking average attendance for 2022/23 WSL season

Arsenal play the majority of their WSL matches at Meadow Park, which has a capacity of 4,500.

But they also played eight matches at the Emirates, with a capacity of 60,704. This included three WSL games against Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United respectively.

The club set a new WSL record for the North London Derby, selling more than 53,000 tickets for the occasion. The encounters against Chelsea and Manchester United also sold more than 40,000 tickets.

Arsenal subsequently set the highest average attendance of all the clubs in the WSL with 17,501.

Manchester United were the second highest with 10,174, while Manchester City were third highest with an average of 7,195. West Ham were at the bottom of the pile with 1,524.

Arsenal to play five WSL matches at Emirates next season

Arsenal’s chief executive Vinai Venkatesham confirmed in April that the women’s team would be playing an increased number of WSL matches at the Emirates next season.

“We’re delighted to confirm that our women’s first team will play five WSL games at Emirates Stadium next season,” he said.

“It’s wonderful to see the support for the team at Emirates Stadium, Meadow Park and on the road week in, week out.

“This latest announcement ensures that as many supporters as possible can enjoy the matchday experience with us, as we continue to support the sustainable growth of women’s football.”

All Champions League matches from the group stage onwards will also be played at the stadium, as long as Arsenal are successful in the qualification round.