Arsenal teenage sensation Max Dowman scored an ‘unbelievable’ goal for England U17s on Tuesday night, and now footage of his incredible solo effort has emerged.

The promising attacking midfielder once again demonstrated why he is considered one of the most exciting young players in his position in the country by delivering a brilliant solo effort that left defenders in his wake.

In England U17's dominant 5-0 win over Northern Ireland U17s, Dowman sealed the victory by scoring the fourth goal with another impressive strike, his fourth for the Young Lions in 13 appearances.

Max Dowman Scores Again for England U17s

Arsenal’s rising star nets brilliant solo goal

Footage has emerged on X showing Dowman dancing past multiple defenders before scoring England U17s' fifth in their 5-0 win over Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Fans were left in awe of the 15-year-old's brilliant solo effort, with some hailing it as ‘unbelievable’.

A product of Arsenal’s academy, Dowman has already reached double digits in appearances for England U17s, despite only turning 15 in December.

The attacking midfielder has been training regularly with Arsenal’s first-team squad this season and was even hailed by Declan Rice as the ‘best 15-year-old in the country’.

Dowman is reportedly being tracked by multiple clubs in England, and Arsenal may face a tough battle to keep him at the club after losing the likes of Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven to Manchester United.

According to David Ornstein, the Gunners have work to do if they want to retain Dowman long-term, as they ‘need to prove their pathway and plans are right for him’.

Max Dowman's England U17 Stats (2024/25) Games 13 Goals 4 Assists 2 Minutes played 732

