Arsenal won’t 'immediately sign' another midfielder after spending a record-breaking £105m on Declan Rice, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Emirates-based outfit are taking the window by storm, but Jones claims that they may put the brakes on and look to sell some players before adding another midfield operator to their squad once again.

Arsenal news - midfielders

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano claimed that Arsenal and West Ham are now ‘really close’ to reaching a final agreement on former Hammers skipper Rice with suggestions he has undergone a medical over the weekend.

Though Jones claimed that the Gunners are not looking to secure another midfield reinforcement anytime soon, it hasn’t stopped the club from scouring the market.

Romeo Lavia of Southampton is of interest, but Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that the club are ‘reluctant’ to meet the seaside club’s £45m valuation.

Although Mikel Arteta is looking to add Lavia to his ranks in order to partner new-boy Rice, he is not alone as the trio Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are all expected to be in the bidding war for the 19-year-old, per The Times.

What did Dean Jones say about Arsenal's midfield situation?

On Arsenal’s midfield situation, Jones suggested that - despite the noise – Mikel Arteta’s outfit aren’t likely to sign a new midfielder in the near future and instead will put their full focus on offloading some players that are surplus to requirements.

He said: “I mean I’m conflicted really in terms of what I believe on this front. It’s reported widely that Arsenal will immediately go in for another midfielder, but the information I’ve got is that they weren’t rush into doing that.

“I think they want to kind of reflect on the three signings briefly and then look to get some players out the door before they look to move forward again.”

Who could Arsenal look to let go this summer?

Transfer windows are just as much about letting players go as it is signing fresh faces.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, according to 90min, is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia after the north London-based outfit have given the Ghanian ace permission to leave the club.

The incoming Rice has been marked as an immediate Partey replacement should he pursue a new challenge elsewhere.

The Gunners’ midfield is also scheduled to take another midfield hit as Granit Xhaka has signed for Bayer Leverkusen last week.

Arsenal’s proactive nature in the present market has shown a stern statement of intent for how they wish to continue their success of challenging for titles.

However, the prospect of a new midfielder has been parked on the back burner.