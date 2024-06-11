Highlights Arsenal were reportedly 'hurried' into a decision over Benjamin Sesko's transfer.

Arsenal have been in "background talks elsewhere" over the weekend, working on new targets, ahead of Benjamin Sesko’s decision to stay put, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Sesko, who was rumoured to be on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs this summer, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, has decided to stay in Leipzig for at least another season.

It's understood that the player will announce his new contract extension with RB Leipzig tomorrow (12 June). The Slovenian international was tempted by the proposal made by the Gunners, but ultimately felt his development would be best served spent in Germany for another season.

Sesko, who is now set to make his Euros debut, has enjoyed a superb season for the German side, scoring 14 goals in 31 league appearances.

Arsenal Had No Transfer Plans for June

Were only hurried amid Sesko opportunity

Jones, speaking to GMS, suggested Arsenal were not focusing on completing a deal for Sesko this early in the window:

“The interesting thing I find with Sesko is that I was told over the weekend Arsenal had been happy for all the talk publicly about them signing Sesko as their main target because they were actually in background talks elsewhere. “My information has been that Arsenal did not even plan to sign anyone in June and that their main business will come a bit later on – but with Sesko, they were being hurried into a decision. “There was definite interest there, I’m not changing my mind about that, but I can also believe they were already looking at other things.”

Sesko, who just finished his debut Bundesliga season, is now set for a starring role in his second season with Leipzig, Romano revealed exclusively to GMS.

Benjamin Sesko Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Bundesliga 31 14 2 110 Champions League 8 2 0 202 DFL-Supercup 1 0 0 – DFB-Pokal 2 2 0 50

Arsenal Consider New Forward Signing

After Sesko transfer saga unfolded

Arsenal, who are targeting a new centre-forward signing this summer, still have multiple options to choose from, according to Jones:

“Maybe it’s Victor Osimhen. If Arsenal are going to go for a central player, then he’s the best one. They have been offered Joshua Zirkzee as another option. “And then, of course, there is the other line of thinking whereby they actually sign a different type of forward, someone that is less of a traditional number nine. That has always seemed a possibility.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta showed a willingness to trust Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard up front last season as traditional centre-forwards Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus watched on from the sidelines.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners continue to follow a similar path and trust non-traditional number nines next season, or splash money on a new signing this transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-06-24.