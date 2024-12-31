Arsenal are reportedly targeting a loan move for a new forward in January after Bukayo Saka’s hamstring injury, according to Football Insider.

The England international is expected to miss more than two months of Premier League action after undergoing surgery last week, and the Gunners could soon address his setback by welcoming a new face at the Emirates in early 2025.

It is believed that Arsenal will move if the right player becomes available next month and are looking at loan options for the new year.

However, they cannot sign another player from a Premier League club unless they cut short Raheem Sterling or Neto’s temporary deals, having welcomed the duo late in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners could also look abroad for a short-term replacement for Saka, while permanent arrivals have been ruled out, with funds low at the moment.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Saka has scored nine goals and provided 13 assists in 24 appearances in all competitions this season.

The Gunners were heavily linked with a new wide forward arrival before the new season and were reportedly considering Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, before they opted for a late loan move for Sterling.

However, the ex-Man City ace is also sidelined at the moment, having suffered a knee injury in training last week, and is expected to return around mid-January.

With Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard the only natural wide options remaining for Mikel Arteta, the duo are expected to start in Arsenal’s first game of 2025, an away clash at Brentford on Wednesday.

Arsenal will be hoping to avoid any more slip-ups in the absence of their two wingers, having recently dropped points against both Fulham and Everton.

Arteta’s men sit third in the Premier League heading into 2025, nine points below leaders Liverpool and one below Nottingham Forest in second, having played a game less.

Related Fabrizio Romano Hints Arsenal Transfer Plans Have Changed After 'Good Update' Arsenal feared that Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling would be out for the long-term but a positive update means their transfer plans may have changed

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-12-24.