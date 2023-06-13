Arsenal are the club who West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice wants to join the most, believes journalist Paul Brown.

The 24-year-old has been linked to several Premier League teams, but Brown reckons the Gunners are his preferred option and is confident that they can get a deal done for him this summer.

Arsenal transfer news — Declan Rice

According to The Guardian, Arsenal are close to agreeing a fee with West Ham for Rice's services.

The same outlet claims that the north London club are expected to pay more than £100m if certain add-ons are met.

Arsenal are not the only team that have registered an interest in Rice. Last month, Sky Sports reported that Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool have all also looked at him.

However, as things stand, the Gunners appear to be in the driving seat to land the Englishman this summer.

What has Paul Brown said about Declan Rice and Arsenal?

Brown thinks Rice is keen to join Arsenal over their rivals.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think West Ham obviously still want a lot of money for Declan Rice. It's going to come down to how much cash Arsenal decide to put down for him, but they do seem to still be the favourites really to get him.

"I think from Rice's point of view, that appears to be the club he most wants to sign for right now, so it wouldn't surprise me if that gets done. But it may take a little while for it to actually happen."

Why is Declan Rice so desperate to join Arsenal?

The Gunners will give Rice an opportunity to play in the Champions League, which is a dream for most players.

Last season, they also showed that they are capable of competing for the Premier League title after finishing second in the table and just five points behind Manchester City. That may appeal to the England international as well.

From Arsenal's perspective, it is also easy to see why they are desperate for this transfer to happen.

Rice, who has been described as a "world-class" footballer by Sky Sports pundit Danny Cowley, is an amazing defensive midfielder.

As per FBref, the West Ham captain has ranked in the 95th percentile for interceptions among his positional peers over the last year.

Rice has also ranked in the 85th percentile for progressive carries, showing that he is someone who could help move the ball for Mikel Arteta's side at the Emirates.