Highlights Arsenal's recent success can be attributed to improved recruitment, bringing in players that fit the system and can play multiple roles within the squad.

The club has had a history of poor signings, with several players failing to make an impact during their time at Arsenal.

Notable recent signings have also been disappointed and flattered to deceive, with high transfer fees not matching their performances on the field.

Arsenal are back at the top of English football with Mikel Arteta's current team becoming a force to be reckoned with since the start of the 2022/23 season as they hunt down the club's first Premier League title in almost two decades. The last time the Gunners lifted the biggest trophy in England was under Arsene Wenger in their 'Invincible' season of 2003/04.

A key factor to success Arteta is having at the minute is the significant improvement in recruitment over recent years with players being brought in that fit the system being utilised and that can play a variety of roles each within the squad at the Emirates.

This has not always been the case at the club as the quality of transfers one of the big reasons behind their fall from being one of the top two sides in the country - alongside Manchester United - to not even playing Champions League football for a number of years. So, with that being said, we have taken a look at the 10 worst Arsenal signings of all time, with a lot of them coming in that period from 2004 to 2023.

10 Park Chu-young

Arsenal made the move to snap up South Korean forward, Park, from Monaco in 2011 after the French club were relegated from Ligue 1, with the striker being brought in as a back-up option to Robin van Persie. Even fans of the Premier League club could be forgiven for being unaware that Park spent three full years under contract at the Emirates as he spent two spells out on loan at Celta Vigo and Watford.

The now 38-year-old would only play seven minutes of league football for the Gunners, and make seven appearances in all competitions. Only managing a single goal in those seven games was not deemed enough to give him more opportunities in the first-team squad. In 2014, Park was released from the club without making any impact on the team.

9 Alberto Mendez

The summer of 1997 saw Wenger bring in a number of players that would go on to have a big impact on the team including Nicolas Anelka, Marc Overmars and Emmanuel Petit. Unfortunately, Mendez did not go on to have the same dazzling Arsenal career as those players with the German only going on to play 11 times for the North London club during a five-year stay.

With his lack of an impact in the engine room for Arsenal, he was shipped out on various loan spells until he was moved on permanently in 2002. Mendez went on to have a solid but unremarkable career as he moved around various lower league teams until his retirement in 2010.

8 Igors Stepanovs

Tony Adams picked up an injury in 2000 and Wenger was forced to spring into action in the transfer market, with Stepanovs being the man identified to fill the big gap left in the starting line-up left by Adams. Things started well at Highbury for the defender as he even managed to score a goal against Ipswich Town in a league cup match

Everything took a turn for the worst in his career at Highbury when he played in a 6-1 defeat against title rivals, Manchester United, at Old Trafford. After that game, the Latvian appeared to suffer from a confidence crisis as he only played in one more game during his debut campaign. Stepanovs would go on to play 17 league games in total, with his game time dwindling as each season went by. He departed Arsenal for Grasshoppers in 2004, bringing an end to his nightmare spell in London.

7 Amaury Bischoff

It raised a few eyebrows when Arsenal snapped up central midfielder, Bischoff, on a free transfer from Werder Bremen in 2008 with the Frenchman known to have suffered with injury issues in previous years. The fears that came slong with his signature only went on to be validated after only one league cameo which lasted 25 minutes. A saving grace for the Gunners is that there was no transfer fee paid to acquire the player and he was moved on only 12 months after signing for the English club.

He was still a young man at the time of his unsuccessful time in the Premier League, and is actually still playing to this day with Colmar in the fourth division of French football. The injury issues were put behind him for the most part after leaving the Emirates in 2009, playing well over 200 times since then.

6 Kim Källström

As with Bischoff, many were left baffled by the loan signing of Källström from Spartak Moscow in 2014 despite a back injury being discovered during his medical with the club. The signing went ahead despite this and the Swedish international spent the majority of his short-term loan spell in England on the sidelines.

It was decided that his stay in London would not be extended beyond the conclusion of the 2013/14 season after only four competitve appearances, and while his performances in those games were not bad at all, the thought proccess behind the transfer is still confusing to this day. Wenger needed options in the middle of the park to help his side into the Champions League and signing an injured player did very little to help that cause.

5 Sebastian Squillaci

The early 2010s were a bit of a struggle for Arsenal and these struggles were embodied by the signing of the French centre-back from Sevilla. Squillaci was the defensive partner of fellow Frenchman, Laurent Koscielny, for the first part of his career with the club as Thomas Vermaelen struggled with fitness issues. Wenger had his hands tied somewhat through Squillaci's first campaign with the club as a lack of options meant the struggling defender was used more than perhaps his performances warranted.

Per Mertesacker was brought in only 12 months later and this did go on to spell the beginning of the end for the former Lyon man as his game time decreased dramatically in the 2011/12 season. An error never seemed too far away when Squillaci took to the field for Arsenal, whether that was through a lack of confidence or his ability level dropping as he entered his 30s, we will never know.

4 Andre Santos

Possibly the most bizarre decision of the lot on this list was to sign Santos - a left-back - and hand him the number 11 shirt. This is a number usually reserved for dazzling attacking players rather than error-prone full-backs. Of course, no one knew that is what the Brazilian would turn out to be at the time, but with hindsight, it is safe to say the transfer was a mistake. His signature was secured for little over £6 million which is slightly higher than the outlay on Squillaci.

This is why Santos finds himself above his former teammate on this list, but it could be said that each man had as torrid a time in England as the other. With all the poor performances he turned in while wearing an Arsenal shirt, the reason he will be most remembered by Gunners' fans with a sour taste in their mouths is from when he swapped shirts with former Arsenal hero, Van Persie, at half-time of a match against Man United in 2012.

3 Francis Jeffers

Adding salt to the wound here for Arsenal fans would be pointing out the fact that Wenger had to decide between signing Jeffers or Ruud van Nistelrooy. While the latter would go on to become one of the top strikers the Premier League has ever seen at Man United, Jeffers struggled in front of goal for the Gunners. He was signed with the reputation of being a 'Fox in the Box' after having a fruitful spell with Everton.

The English striker ended up scoring only eight goals in 39 appearances which is an average of just under a goal in every six games. It is only fair to point out that he did suffer various injuries during his time with the club, but he did only last two seasons at Highbury before being loaned back to Everton and then sold to Charlton Athletic in 2004.

2 Shkodran Mustafi

Mustafi suffers from the timing of his move to Arsenal here as the transfer fee paid for the German was astronomical in comparison to the other players on this list to this point. £35 million is what it took to prize the World Cup winning centre-back away from Valencia in La Liga ahead of the 2016/17 campaign.

It looked like a shrewd piece of business to bring the defender in after he had impressed many during his time in Spain, and while that form did actually translate to English football to start with, Mustafi would eventually go on to become as much of a liability as Squillaci had been years prior. Mistake upon mistake led to his removal from the first-team in 2019 and eventually led to his exit in 2021 on a free transfer to Schalke.

1 Nicolas Pepe

At the time, Pepe was brought in for a club record fee and that has only been broken in the summer 2023 window by the £105 million signing of Declan Rice. A £72 million transfer from Lille was supposed to be the start of the climb back to the top with the Ivorian being the driving force. That didn't pan out as Pepe struggled to consistently perform for the Gunners.

If anyone was to watch a highlight reel of his time with the club, they would be forgiven for mistaking the winger for being the second coming of Arjen Robben as Pepe scored a number of beautiful goals for the North London club. Arteta's appointment in 2019 showed that his time in England wouldn't last too long as Bukayo Saka emerged soon after and has been a revelation on the right-wing. After being sent out on loan, the 28-year-old recently left to sign for Besiktas in Turkey.

Arsenal's 10 Worst Signings (fees coming from Transfermarkt)

Player Transfer Fee Nicolas Pepe £72 million Shkodran Mustafi £35 million Francis Jeffers £8 million Andre Santos £6.2 million Sebastian Squillaci £5.6 Million Kim Källström Loan Amaury Bischoff Free Transfer Igors Stepanovs £1.3 million Alberto Mendez £325,000 Park Chu-young £5.6 million

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.