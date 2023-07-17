In recent years, financial constraints have been the least of Arsenal's worries.

Bolstered by lucrative commercial deals, broadcasting revenue, and robust ownership, the North London club has spent significantly, often outshining a majority of their Premier League counterparts in the pursuit of trophies. However, this financial firepower hasn't always yielded the desired outcomes on the pitch, with numerous questionable and puzzling transfer decisions leaving many Arsenal faithfuls shaking their heads in disbelief and questioning the strategic direction of the club.

This journey, in pursuit of Premier League dominance, is one fraught with challenges, often revealing more misses than hits. And the Gunners have not been exempt from this harsh reality. From short-sighted purchases, overvalued stars, to underwhelming performances, Arsenal has had its share of questionable moves that have not only missed the mark but also left a deep dent in the club's coffers.

Throughout this article, we've analyzed and ranked the top ten worst transfers in Arsenal's history. This analysis is based on credible sources, backed by comprehensive statistics and figures provided by Transfermarkt, one of the most respected and reliable sources for football transfer data.

We're going to peel back the layers of each transfer, assessing the players' performances, their price tags, and the expectations that came with their arrival. We'll also delve into the circumstances surrounding their signings and how their Arsenal tenures eventually unfolded.

So, sit back, brace yourself, and let's journey together into this exploration of the ten most lamentable transfers in Arsenal's storied history. As ardent fans and football enthusiasts, we may find moments of collective disappointment, a shared sense of what could have been, and perhaps, an understanding of the challenges in navigating the tricky waters of football transfers.

From overhyped wonder kids to aging stars looking for one last payday, this list serves as a sobering reminder that money, while necessary, is not always the guaranteed solution to footballing success. Without further ado, let's delve into Arsenal's top 10 worst transfers of all time, ranked.

10 Gervinho

Gervinho was signed from Lille who at the time had cultivated a classy team of young talents led by Eden Hazard and Yohan Cabaye.

This made the £10.8 million fee Arsenal paid for the Ivorian striker look minimal and fans of the video game FIFA were excited to see if his pacey attributes translated to real life.

However, the winger never settled at the Emirates Stadium and Arsene Wenger was left with his tail between his legs by signing the wrong man at Lille.

Scoring just 11 goals in 69 appearances was a pretty poor return for a team that's ethos was based around fast attacking play and this was a transfer blunder Arsenal will want to forget.

9 Park Chu-young

Another acquisition from Ligue 1, Arsenal brought in the South Korean ace from AS Monaco back in 2011 for a cool £5 million.

It was thought that Park could challenge the likes of Lukas Podolski, Marouane Chamakh and Gervinho in the attacking ranks. Alas, the striker did quite the opposite.

The forward was limited to cup ties and rarely featured in the Premier League, making the whole transfer deal look rather pointless.

It was a strange time on and off the field for the Gunners and the club were definitely in a transition period. However, there was no excuse for this bizarre deal.

8 Francis Jeffers

Arsenal signed Jeffers from Everton for £10 million back in 2001 at a time when he was viewed as one of the next big things in English football.

Injuries and not living up to his hype ultimately cost Jeffers his career at the Gunners and the Englishman just wasn't up to the standards that were being set by Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp.

Two seasons later with only eight goals to his name, Jeffers time at Arsenal came to an abrupt end with the forward being shipped back to Everton.

Many still think Jeffers could have done a decent job in that Arsenal outfit at the time if it wasn't for injuries, nevertheless, his returns for the money spent were pretty awful.

7 Richard Wright

Arsene Wenger handed the goalkeeper a five-year contract in July and brought him in from Ipswich Town for £2 million in 2001.

Wright was seen as the long-term successor to David Seaman who had held the Gunners' number-one spot for countless years. However, he did little to fill the gloves left by the veteran.

During a spell on the sidelines for Seaman, Wright was given the opportunity to take his chance and failed miserably, punching the ball into the back of his own net.

Not long after, he dropped further down the pecking order and even became the third-choice goalkeeper at the club behind youth team shot-stopper Stuart Taylor.

6 Andre Santos

Brought to Arsenal from Fenerbahce in 2011 for £5 million, Santos was seen by Wenger to fill the left-back void that had been plaguing his starting XI and squad.

Santos had no problem galloping up the pitch to help attacks, however, he struggled to do his defensive duties to the standard needed in a top Premier League team.

Poor positioning and not a lot of pace meant Santos was way off the mark for the Gunners and it's bizarre that the team even scouted him as a first-team option.

£5 million down the drain with this one and fans of the North London outfit will never forget Santos choosing to swap shirts with Robin van Persie at half-time when they were 2-1 down to Manchester United.

5 Sebastian Squillaci

The year was 2010 and Arsenal were looking pretty thin at the back. Squillaci was brought in from La Liga outfit Sevilla to sure things up for the Gunners backline and struggled from the off.

The £4 million man looked lost next to the decent Laurent Koscielny and was often picked out by opposition in the Premier League as Arsenal's weak link in defence.

Errors aplenty followed and soon Arsenal went back into the market to sign German international Per Mertesacker in 2011 and from then on Squillaci never got a look in.

The defender was eventually released in 2013, leaving behind not many memories and a sense of what could have been. As transfers go, this one was poor.

4 Lucas Perez

Signed from Deportivo for £17 million in 2016, Arsenal fans thought they may have a little gem on their hands, especially after Perez's exploits for his La Liga side. 17 goals in 36 games.

However, Perez like many before him failed to gain traction in the Premier League and struggled with the crowded calendar fixture and physicality of the English top flight.

Wenger's decision to dish out £17 million on Perez proved to be one of his worst transfer decisions during his Arsenal rein and that money could have been better spent elsewhere.

Perez finished his time at Arsenal with four goals and zero assists a stark contrast to his 55 goals and 32 assists in the Spanish top flight. England isn't for everyone, especially not Perez.

3 Nicolas Pepe

When the club signed Pepe for a record fee of 72 million back in 2019, fans were delighted to see how the pacey winger would fare in the Premier League.

Pepe managed just five goals and six assists in 31 league games, not the grand total you expect from a club-record signing. The pressure was well and truly on.

The Ivorian slightly improved on these numbers in his second season in North London but yet again it wasn't really enough to warrant his mega-money deal.

Three goals followed in his third season for the Gunners and this was the final straw for Mikel Arteta and co, shipping him off on loan to Nice and ultimately calling it quits.

2 Wellington Silva

If you remember Wellington Silva then you've got a pretty decent memory. Signed as a hot prospect from Brazil back in 2011 from Fluminese for £3.4 million, the right-winger had a lot of hype.

Silva's time at Arsenal was plagued by work permit issues, so much so, he never even got a chance to play for the Gunners.

In the end, it took around four seasons for the Brazilian to get this sorted and by that time he had no real path into first-team action anyway. Bizarre stuff.

Six loan spells later, Silva re-joined boyhood club Fluminense after an almost non-existent career at Arsenal. This is up there with the very worst.

1 Shkodran Mustafi

Signed from Valencia in 2016 for a staggering sum of £35 million, many questioned why Arsenal had chosen to spend so big on a player whose career had been patchy, to say the least.

With all that said, things got off to a decent start at the Emirates for the German international and it looked like he'd settled into the Premier League with relative ease. However, he deteriorated season by season.

The mistakes and errors that had haunted him in Spain and Italy soon followed and Mustafi became an Arsenal haters meme dream in the process.

When Mikel Arteta's rein began in 2019, things turned sour for Mustafi who was demoted down the defensive ranks, eventually leaving the club in 2021.