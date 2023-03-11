Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is probably worth over £100m in this current market, claims journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The England international is close to signing a new contract at the Emirates but has been linked to the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in the past.

Arsenal transfer news — Bukayo Saka

Last summer, the Daily Mail reported that City were interested in Saka.

The same outlet also claimed that Liverpool had earmarked the 21-year-old as a future target, but it doesn't look like he will be going anywhere.

Kaya Kaynak, football.london's chief Arsenal writer, recently told GIVEMESPORT that Saka is close to putting pen to paper on a fresh deal at the Emirates.

He would be following team-mate Gabriel Martinelli, who signed a new long-term contract last month.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Bukayo Saka and Arsenal?

When asked if Saka is now a £100m+ player, O'Rourke said to GIVEMESPORT: "Yeah, I think in the current market with the way transfer fees are going right now. Bukayo Saka, undoubtedly, is one of the best young players in Europe. His stats are right up there for goals and assists.

"We've seen how important he is to Arsenal. He's arguably Arsenal's most important player right now in this title run. I think Bukayo Saka, a young England international, is only going to get better as well, so you probably are looking past that £100m mark right now."

Is Bukayo Saka worth more than £100m?

It's not a far-fetched suggestion given Saka's age, ability, potential, and some of the fees clubs have paid for other players in his position.

He's easily one of the best wingers in the Premier League right now. This season, the England star has come up with over 15 goal contributions in the top flight so far (via Transfermarkt), helping Arsenal climb to the top of the table.

It's really impressive considering that Saka is just 21 and can continue to build on his numbers with there still being games left to play. As he gets older, you'd expect him to become even more productive based on what he's already showing.

Chelsea could end up paying £89m for Mykhailo Mudryk, according to BBC Sport, and the 22-year-old hadn't even played outside of the Ukrainian league before his move to Stamford Bridge, a division that isn't the strongest.

If that's the going rate for any winger that has talent and is showing potential, then maybe Saka really is worth more than £100m.