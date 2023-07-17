Arsenal would be taken to a 'different stratosphere' with the signing of wantaway Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe and a deal for the forward isn't out of the question, journalist Paul Brown suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Mbappe is said to want out of PSG in the coming weeks and months, with Arsenal a surprise destination currently being touted.

Arsenal transfer news - Kylian Mbappe

In what would be one of the more remarkable transfers in Premier League history, Arsenal hold genuine interest in signing PSG superstar Mbappe.

And even more surprising than that, Mbappe himself is said to be open to a move to the north London outfit.

As reported by Miguel Delaney in The Independent, Mbappe views Arsenal as his preferred destination, should a well-publicised move to Real Madrid fall through.

It's claimed the 2018 World Cup winner is impressed by the project being built by Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium and would likely push for a move to Arsenal, if he was to join a Premier League side.

Mbappe, who has just one year remaining on his PSG contract and joined the club for £165 million in 2017, has reportedly informed the Parisian club that he doesn't intend on extending beyond next year's expiry date, meaning they stand to lose one of the world's best players on a free transfer.

It's led to speculation suggesting Real Madrid, or another club, could spark an early attempt to sign the attacker by offering PSG the chance to cash in on their prized asset.

What has Paul Brown said about Mbappe to Arsenal?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown admitted the chances of Arsenal signing Mbappe were slim, but did suggest a mutual interest between the two parties was there.

On the 24-year-old, Brown said: “If it's true that he likes Arsenal, I think that speaks volumes for the direction that the club are going in and what Mikel Arteta is doing there.

“But I think for Arsenal, that would be a hugely difficult deal to pull off.

“It would obviously put them in a massively different stratosphere if Mbappe was to ever end up at Arsenal.

”And even if he was to move as a free agent at some point, I think the finances behind that would be a challenge for Arsenal.

“I think it's more likely that he ends up at Real Madrid personally."

What's next for Arsenal?

While it would represent a major power shift in the Premier League if Mbappe ended up at the Emirates, the Gunners are still someway off tabling a deal for the ex-Monaco man.

As such, their transfer targets have been more realistic this summer, with Kai Havertz (£65 million), Jurrien Timber (£38 million) and Declan Rice (£105 million) having all put pen to paper on big-money Arsenal moves this summer.

Now, with the majority of their business having been completed, attention for Arteta and Co. will switch to who they can ship out of the club.

It was reported last week that the capital club rejected a £2 million approach from Turkish side Besiktas for Rob Holding, who is said to be available for transfer this summer.

Elsewhere, Folarin Balogun is also reportedly open to leaving the Gunners, with Inter Milan set to test Arsenal's resolve on a move for the striker before the window slams shut.