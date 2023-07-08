Arsenal would love to explore signing Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, Jacobs has suggested that the Premier League champions may be unwilling to do business with the Gunners after having to compete against them for the title last season.

Arsenal transfer news — Joao Cancelo

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal have Cancelo on their radar.

The north London club have been concentrating on signing West Ham United's Declan Rice and Ajax's Jurrien Timber, though, who are both closing in on moves to the Emirates, according to the reliable Fabrizio Romano.

Back in May, SPORT claimed that Barcelona were also interested in Cancelo, who spent the second half of last season out on loan at Bayern Munich.

According to the Spanish newspaper, City have set the 29-year-old's asking price at €40m (£34m).

What has Ben Jacobs said about Joao Cancelo and Arsenal?

While Jacobs is certain that Arsenal would be interested in bringing Cancelo to the Emirates, he has doubts about whether City would be willing to sell the right-back to their Premier League rivals.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "We know that Arsenal would love to explore Joao Cancelo if that's possible, and it will be very intriguing to see if Manchester City are open to a deal because a year ago Man City were happy to do business with Arsenal because they didn't really see them as a title challenger.

"But given the season Arsenal have had and where the project's heading, Manchester City may suddenly decide that Arsenal are not a club that they want to do business with, which would be a compliment to Arsenal because it shows that they've managed to close the gap even though they weren't able to get over the line."

Could any of Arsenal's current full-backs leave the club this summer?

While Cancelo could be heading to the Emirates, Kieran Tierney may be on his way out of north London.

Last month, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle United would try to wrap up a deal for the left-back as soon as possible.

If Tierney does decide to leave Arsenal, St James' Park does not look to be his only option, though. As per Football Insider, Manchester City are also interested in the 26-year-old, which could help the Gunners' cause in any potential negotiations for Cancelo.

Tierney made just six starts in the Premier League last season (via Transfermarkt), so a move away from north London may now be in his best interest, especially if Arteta does go on to land Cancelo, who can play as a left-back.

In the previous summer transfer window, City sold Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, which almost backfired.

The duo helped Arteta's men to mount a serious title challenge, with just five points separating them and the Citizens at the end. Will the European champions be so generous again if their rivals come knocking for Cancelo? It will certainly be fascinating to see.