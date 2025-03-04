Unless an extraordinary offer comes in, it appears that Arsenal will be more than happy to keep Gabriel Martinelli on the books, with an exit looking unlikely, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

It has been over a month since Gabriel Martinelli last featured for Arsenal, having played the full 90 minutes in their 5-1 demolition of Manchester City before missing the following three Premier League matches with a hamstring injury, yet another injury for the Gunners’ attack.

Martinelli’s absence has been keenly felt, especially considering he has joined fellow attackers Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz on the sidelines, with manager Mikel Arteta having been forced to deploy midfielder Mikel Merino as a striker to combat the lack of depth he has at that position.

Gabriel Martinelli 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Premier League 22 6 3 1,463' Champions League 8 1 1 587' League Cup 4 0 0 208' FA Cup 1 0 0 120'

Much has been said of Arsenal’s attack and the reinforcements, particularly in the striker role, that it needs. It would appear that the Gunners are happy, however, with other positions such as the wing, with players like Martinelli.

Jacobs: Arsenal ‘Still Happy With Martinelli’

Departure looks immensely unlikely for the Brazilian

As reported by Jacobs, Martinelli’s future looks set with Arsenal. While the club certainly have a number they would sell him for, they are by no means looking to move the Brazil international on. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said:

“With Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal are still engaged in very early and exploratory talks over his future. It’s more framed around extending his deal, potentially. Of course, (it) can be a way of protecting value, so it doesn’t entirely preclude an exit. My understanding is Arsenal are still happy with Martinelli and as a consequence, an exit is less likely at this stage, barring an astronomical offer that’s too good to turn down.”

Though the Premier League and Champions League are still in play, it looks set to be another “nearly” season for Arsenal. Arteta has revitalised the club since taking over as manager in 2019, taking them from the wilderness they found themselves in post-Arsene Wenger and returning them to a position of contending for major honours.

With that being said, Arteta is yet to win another trophy with Arsenal since the 2019 FA Cup, the Gunners having run Manchester City close for the Premier League in the past two seasons but finishing as runners-up each time. It appears that the North London side will have to settle for second again this season, with Arne Slot having stormed the Premier League with Liverpool.

In Gabriel Martinelli, who earns £200k-a-week, Arsenal have a long-serving player that clearly fits into Arteta’s system and could be a brilliant prong in a title-winning attack in the years to come.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 03/03/2025)