Arsenal would rather have one Tottenham Hotspur player in their squad than summer signing Kai Havertz, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Havertz has come under criticism for his performances with the north London side since making the move across the capital from Chelsea this summer.

Arsenal transfer news - Kai Havertz

There was a few head-scratching transfer moves made by Arsenal this summer, like signing David Raya from Brentford when Aaron Ramsdale was already established as the number-one goalkeeper. But perhaps none were more confusing than the £65 million move which saw Havertz join Arsenal from Chelsea.

Having struggled during his spell with the west Londoners, the move was met with plenty of concerns, and with two months of his Arsenal career already having passed, there haven't been too many answers to those questions. In fact, the German international was dropped from the starting-11 for Arsenal's weekend victory over Everton, with Havertz reduced to a mere 10-minute cameo from off the bench.

Far from promising signs this early on in his time with the club, there are concerns that Mikel Arteta has created a problem for himself by signing Havertz from Chelsea. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT last month, journalist Paul Brown warned that Havertz could be forced to endure a 'hit-and-miss' season, should he continue to be chopped and changed from the squad.

And now, with Havertz's showings having come under fire, there are suggestions that Arsenal should've actually targetted a player signed by their north London rivals instead.

What has Dean Jones said about Kai Havertz and Arsenal?

When asked about his assessment of Havertz's time at Arsenal so far, journalist Jones was in agreement that the move had thrown up more questions than it provided answers. Suggesting that Arsenal would've actually been better off in chasing the signature of James Maddison, the reliable reporter told GIVEMESPORT:

“Arsenal thought they got a very smart deal out of Havertz and they couldn't believe really, they had the opportunity to sign who they saw as well, Chelsea's best players.

“But you look at it now and obviously, in hindsight, you would rather have James Maddison in your team, than Havertz. I'm not sure how realistic Maddison was, but obviously, he was on the transfer market and he was available at a very reasonable fee.

“So you look at it in broad daylight, and you think Arsenal could have got him. They’ve now made a mistake really by not getting him and allowing him to go to their north London rivals. I mean, we'll see but if Maddison ends up being the difference between these two sides when they meet at the weekend, then there will be some regrets I think around Arsenal that they didn't push harder to get that deal done. But as I say at the time, they really felt that Havertz was a great signing.”

Most assists in Premier League histiory Assists 1. Ryan Giggs 162 2. Cesc Fabregas 111 3. Wayne Rooney 103 =4. Kevin De Bruyne 102 =4. Frank Lampard 102 6. Dennis Bergkamp 94 7. David Silva 93 8. Steven Gerrard 92 9. James Milner 87 10. David Beckham 80

How do Kai Havertz and James Maddison's transfers compare?

For a start, Maddison came in at a considerably cheaper cost than Havertz, with Spurs having only forked out £40 million for the England international, compared to the £65 million paid by Arsenal. Granted, the fact Maddison was signed from already relegated Leicester City played a part, but it is certainly a tick in the former Norwich City and Coventry City man's box.

As for contributions so far this season, Maddison boasts an impressive four-goal and assist involvements from his first five Premier League matches for Spurs. By contrast, Havertz is yet to get off the mark in either the goal or assist column, indicating Maddison's productivity levels are also higher than the German's.

Havertz does however have time on his side, and at 24 years old, the former Bayer Leverkusen starlet will no doubt be given the opportunity to make amends for his poor start to life at Arsenal.

What's next for Arsenal this season?

There is every chance that could come against Tottenham themselves this weekend, with Spurs the visitors to the Emirates Stadium in what is shaping up to be a mouth-watering north London derby. Both sides head into the clash unbeaten and inside the top four, with Arteta's men hoping to put a dent in their rivals' strong start to the campaign.

It could prove a season-defining match for Arsenal too, as following on from their title challenge last time around, the Gunners haven't been firing on all cylinders so far this season. While they remain in touching distance of pace setters Manchester City, the capital club have won just one of their opening five matches by more than a one-goal margin - something Arteta and Co. would love to change at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.