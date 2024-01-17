Highlights West Ham are interested in Jota and hope he can force a Jordan Henderson-style exit from Saudi Arabia.

Arsenal will only sell Aaron Ramsdale if they receive a ridiculous offer, as they want to maintain two top options in every position.

Intermediaries could offer Man Utd forward Anthony Martial to West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace.

West Ham United are tracking former Celtic star Jota in hope he could force a Jordan Henderson-style exit from Saudi Arabia.

Henderson instigated talks with Al-Ettifaq and convinced them to terminate his contract, allowing the freedom to complete a move back to Europe to join Ajax this week.

West Ham are on the lookout for good value deals for their front line and the situation around Jota is one they have been keeping a close eye on.

He joined Al-Ittihad for £25million from Celtic last summer but has had a terrible time of things in the Middle East, left out of the squad and not even included in a training camp in Dubai this month.

It’s that latest development that suggests there is no way back for Jota that has sparked hope at West Ham they might be able to land him on the cheap.

They want to keep spending to a minimum this month and after seeing Henderson sever ties with his Saudi Pro League club, there is now a precedent for Jota to potentially follow.

West Ham have also looked at the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Steven Bergwijn as transfer targets and hope Jota, 24, could push for a move.

Arsenal would only sell Aaron Ramsdale if price is right

Arsenal are bracing themselves for fresh interest in Aaron Ramsdale - but would only consider selling him if a ridiculous offer lands.

The £120,000-a-week keeper, as per Spotrac, has ongoing concerns about his place in England’s Euro 2024 plans and his restrictions around playing time are making it difficult to show his true worth.

Arsenal believe that the moment any good-sized club in the Premier League, or even on the continent, suffers an injury to their No.1 goalkeeper they will come knocking on the door of Emirates Stadium to ask about Ramsdale.

If that moment arrives, Arsenal will explain how their intention in this window is not to do any significant business for first-teamers - in or out - unless the deal on the table is too good to turn down.

Ramsdale, 25, has been knocked down the pecking order at Arsenal as David Raya has become the first-choice goalie.

Word from the Emirates remains that Arteta doesn’t want to lose Ramsdale as part of his plan to have two top options in every position of his squad.

As such, a huge bid would likely be needed to tempt them to change that stance - or Ramsdale will have to start becoming more pushy over his own preferences.

Anthony Martial could stay in the Premier League if he leaves Man Utd

Anthony Martial could get one last chance to leave Manchester United this month.

The 28-year-old French forward has not found a new club since United made him available for transfer and decided they will not be offering a new contract beyond his current one, which expires in the summer.

Martial has had offers for a permanent move but was not impressed with deals that were arriving on the table from Turkey, France and Saudi Arabia.

United have given up all hope of bringing in a fee for Martial, who joined the club in 2015 from Monaco for £50million.

How Anthony Martial compares to main strikers at West Ham, Everton and Palace Premier League minutes (2023-24) Goals Assists Shots per game Anthony Martial 445 1 0 0.5 Michail Antonio 823 2 2 0.8 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 1148 3 0 2 Odsonne Edouard 1252 6 0 2.6 Statistics according to WhoScored (correct as of 17-01-24)

Sources have told us that intermediaries continue to tout him around to clubs looking for a new forward option - and that he may even remain in the Premier League if he can help fill a void on loan.

West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace are among clubs that will be targeted in England if they continue to struggle to find other solutions in this market.

Aston Villa are watching Hellas Verona left-back Josh Doig

Josh Doig’s collapsed move to Marseille might yet be salvaged.

Premier League clubs Fulham and Aston Villa have made checks on his form at Hellas Verona and even had him on their radar previously, while at Hibernian.

And there is fresh uncertainty around his future after a £4.3million switch to France fell through at the start of the week.

Sources say Doig is bitterly disappointed at the setback and hopes one more round of talks could yet turn the situation around for him to complete a move to Marseille.

But if that does not happen he has a pathway to Italy opening up too.

AC Milan have even scouted him but Doig is exploring all options this week and has an offer from Sassuolo on the table that will be considered.

Rangers could make offer for Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland

Rangers will remain open-minded about an offer for Lawrence Shankland right up to the transfer deadline.

The information out of the club right now is to expect players to come and go on a one-in, one-out basis.

So watch out for departures that could lead to a Shankland switch from Hearts.