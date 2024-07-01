Highlights Arsenal are yet to negotiate for PSV winger Johan Bakayoko, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Bakayoko was linked with a Premier League switch last summer as Burnley showed interest.

Eddie Nketiah is 'very likely' to leave Arsenal this summer after struggling for playing time.

Arsenal are yet to start concrete negotiations for PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are still evaluating their options as Bakayoko is being eyed by several clubs this summer. Romano suggests the 21-year-old is one of the most talented wingers available on the market.

Bakayoko, who is currently focused on Euro 2024 with Belgium and has been called "incredible" by teammate Romelu Lukaku, is anticipating a busy summer ahead after another promising season in the Eredivisie.

Liverpool have shown interest in the right-winger previously – their new boss Arne Slot knows Bakayoko well from his time in the Netherlands.

The 21-year-old is reportedly available for £43 million this summer and faces interest from the Premier League for a second consecutive year.

Speaking to the media previously, he revealed that ex-Burnley manager Vincent Kompany called him and ‘explained his vision’ last summer, before the Clarets’ return to the Premier League.

Bakayoko, who made his first-team debut for PSV in 2022, is recognised as one of the brightest Belgian talents alongside the likes of Jeremy Doku and Lois Openda.

However, Romano suggests it is ‘still early’ to speculate about his possible move to Arsenal this summer – the Gunners are taking their time before deciding whether they want to bring in a new wide-forward alongside the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard.

Bakayoko’s Deal ‘Not Imminent’

The Gunners are taking their time

Romano, speaking to GMS, suggests that, despite recent reports, Bakayoko’s deal with Arsenal is ‘not something imminent’:

“I saw these links, but at the moment I have no confirmation anything is advanced or concrete at this stage between Arsenal and Bakayoko. He's been scouted by several clubs. He is, for sure, one of the most talented wingers available on the market. “But at the moment, Arsenal have not started a concrete negotiation with the player or with the club for Bakayoko, so it's still early. “I think Arsenal will take their time before deciding what they want to do in that position. But at the moment, for Bakayoko, it is not something imminent or something close.”

After narrowly missing out on the Premier League title, Mikel Arteta’s side are anticipating another summer of spending.

Last year, the Gunners broke their transfer record with Declan Rice’s arrival and could still welcome big-money signings despite a quiet start to their summer.

Bakayoko, meanwhile, is likely to see his future resolved after Euro 2024, where he helped Belgium reach the Round of 16.

He earned his first call-up to a major tournament after an impressive season with PSV – in 33 Eredivisie matches, the 21-year-old scored 12 goals and registered nine assists.

Johan Bakayoko Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Eredivisie 33 12 9 Champions League 8 1 1 Champions League Qualifiers 4 0 4 TOTO KNVB Beker 2 1 0 Johan Cruijff Schaal 1 0 0

Eddie Nketiah Set for Summer Departure

His time at the Emirates seems to be over

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is ‘very likely’ to depart the Emirates this summer, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old had a difficult season under manager Mikel Arteta as he saw limited game time amid poor goalscoring form, with just five successful strikes in 27 league appearances.

Multiple Premier League sides are reportedly eyeing Nketiah this summer, including Wolves, Crystal Palace, and Fulham, while Arsenal target a new signing in attack to bolster their options ahead of the new season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-06-24.