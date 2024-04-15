Highlights Doubts linger over Oleksandr Zinchenko's future at Arsenal due to poor performances.

The Gunners are yet to enter 'significant talks' with him despite other big-name stars securing new deals.

His under-par outing against Aston Villa has caused discussion over his future at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have already negotiated new deals for their big-name stars such as Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba this season amid their rise up the Premier League table - but the jury remains out on Oleksandr Zinchenko, with The Athletic reporting that the Ukrainian hasn't been earmarked for 'advanced talks' just yet.

Zinchenko joined the Gunners from Manchester City just under two years ago despite playing a key role in their 2021-22 Premier League winning campaign, and despite a strong start to life in north London, recent performances have seen the inverted full-back come under doubts from the Gunners support. Left-back could be a position that Arsenal look to strengthen over the coming months, and with his poor outings of late, that has seen Emirates chiefs deliberate over offering Zinchenko a new deal for the time being.

Oleksandr Zinchenko: Contract News Latest

The versatile star hasn't been a key player for Arsenal in recent weeks

A report by The Athletic has stated that although Zinchenko has two years left on his Arsenal contract, it’s typically a time frame where any club decides to offload a player - with enough time to warrant a decent fee for their services, or offer them a new contract which would see them stay at the club.

In his case, he’s seen other teammates earn their new deals alongside Arsenal doing so with efficiency - though as of yet, the report suggests that the Gunners haven’t entered ‘significant’ talks with Zinchenko as of yet - casting doubt over his future.

The publication further states that he was booed in the 2-0 loss to Villa, and has become an increasingly divisive figure in the Arsenal support; which makes his demise over the past year even more concerning.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oleksandr Zinchenko has only made three league starts for Arsenal since the start of February

He was a key cog in Arsenal's somewhat surprising rise to the Premier League title race last season as Mikel Arteta's men came ever so close to the league title, but this season has seen Jakub Kiwior make a few appearances on the left-hand side of defence, despite the Poland international being a natural centre-back.

Zinchenko Faces Uncertain Future

The end of the road could be near for the Ukraine international

Kieran Tierney has been loaned out to Real Sociedad and with the aforementioned duo likely to be ahead of him in the pecking order once players return from the off-season in the summer, Tierney could be sold - especially having been linked with a move away from the Emirates whilst he has been in La Liga, and a potential move back to Celtic has been mooted for the Scotland international having joined from the Hoops in 2019.

That would leave Zinchenko, if needing to be sold, battling with Kiwior and the injured Jurrien Timber for the left-back slot in the summer. Timber can play across the defence, but with Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu more than capable of holding down the depth at right-back, that could put the Dutchman to left-back following Zinchenko's loss of form and Kiwior's impressive performances when filling in for his floundering teammate.

Should that happen, then Arsenal would be best cashing in on the former City starlet given that he has only two years left on his deal - and so we could see Zinchenko move on in the summer months.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-04-24.