Arsenal have plenty of young talents waiting to burst onto the scene at the Emirates Stadium, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners could save themselves millions of pounds by bringing these players into the senior squad.

Over the next few months, the focus for Mikel Arteta's side will be on finishing the Premier League campaign strongly, hoping to beat Manchester City and Liverpool to the title. The Spanish manager won't be too concerned with integrating young talents between now and the end of the season due to their lack of experience in England's top flight.

In the summer, a host of youngsters will likely get the opportunity to showcase themselves amongst the senior squad during pre-season, and there could be a chance for one or two to catch the eye of Arteta. The Gunners have a talented academy with a number of players who will be hoping to burst onto the scene over the next few years.

Arsenal Have Talented Academy Products Coming Through

The most notable player to have come through the Arsenal academy in recent years is Bukayo Saka. Ever since making his debut, the England international has been in and around the first-team squad, and he's developed into one of the best in the world in his position. To acquire the services of a player like Saka, you're likely to be paying in the hundreds of millions, so the Gunners have saved themselves a hefty amount by nurturing the young talent.

Sky Sports reporter Sheth has previously spoken to GIVEMESPORT about some of the youngsters coming through at the Emirates at the moment, naming Amario Cozier-Duberry, Ethan Nwaneri, and Myles Lewis-Skelly as players to keep an eye on. Nwaneri appears to be ahead of the aforementioned duo as it stands, with the 16-year-old regularly involved in Arteta's squad, and he became the Premier League's youngster-ever player when he came off the bench against Brentford back in 2022.

Lewis-Skelly and Cozier-Duberry could be the next two to breakthrough and be considered by Arteta within the senior squad, especially if they establish themselves during pre-season and impress the Arsenal boss. Showing faith in young talent has been hugely beneficial for other clubs in England's top flight, with Manchester City reaping the rewards with Phil Foden in particular, and Liverpool's recent influx of academy graduates breaking into the first team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have 10 academy players representing their respective countries in the current international break, including Nwaneri, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, and Brayden Clarke.

Dharmesh Sheth - Arsenal Could Save Millions

Sheth has suggested that Arsenal could save millions of pounds by ensuring their academy products are up to scratch and start developing them into first-team-ready players. The Sky Sports reporter adds that we've seen how beneficial it can be for Man City and Liverpool so far this season, and there's no reason the Gunners can't look to emulate that. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"Rather like other clubs, and we've seen it with Liverpool, to a certain extent with Manchester City as well when you see the likes of Phil Foden of late but Rico Lewis as well, Arsenal will want to make sure that their academy and their youth players are up to scratch as well. Playing in the same way as their first team so that they can bring these players in. And what happens, they cost no money at all. Potentially you could save millions of pounds."

Arsenal Fighting to Keep Cozier-Duberry

Unless Arsenal give opportunities to some of their youngsters, they might be considering seeking fresh challenges in order to play regular first-team football. The academy graduates will want to see pathways to the senior squad, and one player whose future could be in doubt is Cozier-Duberry.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Arsenal are in negotiations to tie Cozier-Duberry down to a new contract, with his current deal expiring this summer. Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United have been credited with an interest from the Premier League, alongside Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, and Anderlecht. Journalist Ben Jacobs has previously told GIVEMESPORT that the 18-year-old wants to understand his pathway to the first team, but he loves Arteta and Arsenal, with the decision resting on the player's head.

