Oleksandr Zinchenko is one of the most technically gifted players in the Premier League and the Ukranian showed off his outrageously good first touch in Puma's 'control challenge'.

Zinchenko signed for Arsenal from Manchester City last summer and has proved to be one of the signings of the season so far.

Proficient at playing as a full-back or in central midfield, the 26-year-old has been a standout player for the Gunners as they seek a first Premier League title since 2004/05.

The Ukranian has frequently wowed the Arsenal faithful this season with his skill and now a video of Zinchenko's breathtaking technical ability has gone viral.

Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrating

Zinchenko shows off his insane first-touch

In the clip, Zinchenko competes against Puma employee, Cameron – with both tasked to control three footballs fired out of a machine at speed.

While Cameron's efforts are more than admirable, Zinchenko still puts him to shame.

Indeed, the Ukranian can be seen nonchalantly controlling the ball on three occasions with such ease, that he even started showboating.

Check out the video for yourselves below:

VIDEO: Oleksandr Zinchenko's ridiculous first-touch during control challenge

Fans react to Zinchenko's crazy control

Understandably, fans were in awe of Zinchenko's ability, particularly his touch at the end.

"He took the p**s with that last one," stressed one Twitter user.

"That last touch is ridiculous," said another.

A third added: "Prem footballers are so far away from us mere mortals, it's ridiculous."

"Nahhhhhhh the last touch is a joke," wrote a fourth.

A fifth concluded: "Man City players weren’t joking when they said Zinchenko had the best technique."

Kyle Walker hails Zinchenko's technical ability

Prior to Zinchenko leaving Man City, Kyle Walker hailed the defender as one of the best technical players at the club.

City boasts the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish, but the England star highlighted the Ukranian instead.

“Not in any order, my top three are Zinchenko, Mahrez & Silva. Two touches, head tennis, so good. You’re leaving De Bruyne out, Foden, Cancelo, but they don’t come close to those three," he admitted.

Check out the clip here:

VIDEO: Kyle Walker praises Zinchenko's technical ability

Meanwhile, when Arsenal first signed Zinchenko, Arteta spoke glowingly about the ex-City star and said: “He can play in both defence and midfield. He was a natural No. 10 early in his career and we converted him into a left-back, which can do a lot of things that we want in our way of playing.

"That versatility is something that is going to be important for the team because we have players in that position who are more specific full-back so I'm really happy."