Arsenal have enjoyed a superb campaign in the 2022/23 season.

Very few people tipped the Gunners to finish in the top four in the Premier League.

But Arsenal have exceeded expectations and more.

With a month to go, Mikel Arteta's side are still in contention to win the Premier League and are battling it out with Manchester City for the title.

Regardless of whether they win the title or not, it's still been a very good season for the north London outfit.

Arsenal's kits for the 2023/24 season have been 'leaked'

Arsenal fans will be very optimistic for next season.

The Gunners will be back in the Champions League after a six-year hiatus and capable of challenging on all fronts.

Adidas are in charge of creating Arsenal's three kits for the 2023/24 season.

The kits have now been 'leaked' with the new campaign just over three months away.

View Arsenal's home, away and third kit for the 23/24 season, per the ever reliable Footy Headlines, below...

Arsenal's home kit for the 2023/24 season is predominantly red and features a zap pattern.

The sleeves are white, while the three stripes on each of the sleeves are gold, as is the Adidas logo.

Arsenal's away kit for the 2023/24 season

We're not a fan of Arsenal's away kit for the 2023/24 season at all.

Footy Headlines write about the kit: "The Adidas Arsenal FC 23-24 away football shirt has a bright and modern look. It combines a fluo-green-yellow base color with black/bright blue for logos and applications.

"The jersey has a unique thick black lines design all over it.

"The lines represent the diverse and far trips Arsenal fans make to see the Gunners play - either away from home or from overseas to London to watch a game at the Emirates stadium."

The shirt goes with black shorts and fluo-yellow socks.

We can't see it being very popular among Arsenal fans unfortunately. Maybe it will look better in person...

Arsenal's 2023/24 third jersey is predominantly dark green with navy blue sleeves. The three stripes on the sleeves are purple.

The shirt pays homage to Arsenal's green and navy-blue 1982-1983 away kit. It launches in August 2023.

We're a fan. It goes without saying that we think it will be much more popular than their away shirt.