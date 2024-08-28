Key Takeaways Arsenal have an impressive squad, although they could do with amendments in three key areas to give themselves the best possible chance of usurping Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Aaron Ramsdale is likely to leave, meaning a new back-up for David Raya is needed.

The Gunners currently have too many left-backs, with one or both of Jakub Kiwor and Kieran Tierney needing to go, while a new forward of some description is required.

Arsenal's 2023/24 Premier League campaign has got off to a positive start, with two wins from two kicking off what is likely to be another season competing with Manchester City for the Premier League title. The Gunners missed out on this accolade by just two points last season, and Mikel Arteta will be desperate to bridge this gap with the Cityzens this campaign.

To achieve this, Arsenal's squad will have to be physically robust and have adequate quality in every position, with Arteta acquiring two players in the transfer market thus far to provide him with a greater range of options. Riccardo Calafiori has arrived from Bologna in a £42 million deal, while Mikel Merino has completed a switch from Real Sociedad for a fee that could rise to £31.6 million with add-ons.

The departure of Emile Smith Rowe and the imminent departure of Eddie Nketiah, who has agreed personal terms with Crystal Palace ahead of a move, leave the North London outfit with 23 senior players on their books, with there being three key areas where amendments could leave Arteta entirely satisfied with his ensemble.

Goalkeeper Situation

Aaron Ramsdale will need replacing

David Raya displaced Aaron Ramsdale last season in between the sticks for Arsenal, with Arteta favouring the Spanish shot-stopper's superior distribution qualities and heroic cross-claiming. As a result, Ramsdale is looking for a move away, with a player of his calibre unlikely to warm the bench for a second successive season.

While a move is yet to materialise for the former Bournemouth keeper, several clubs have been linked with the 26-year-old, with Southampton reportedly tabling a loan offer for him. If a temporary, or permanent, switch away from the Emirates does come to fruition, Arsenal will be in dire need of a deputy for Raya, with the next most senior goalkeeper within the squad new arrival, and 18-year-old, Tommy Setford. Edu is understood to have identified Espanyol's Joan Garcia as an option, and is readying a move for the 23-year-old.

Arsenal Goalkeepers and Defenders (2024/25) Player Position Age David Raya GK 28 Aaron Ramsdale GK 26 Ben White RB/CB 26 William Saliba CB 23 Gabriel Magalhaes CB 26 Riccardo Calafiori CB/LB 22 Jakub Kiwior CB/LB 24 Takehiro Tomiyasu RB/CB/LB 25 Jurrien Timber RB/CB/LB 23 Oleksandr Zinchenko LB 27 Kieran Tierney LB 27

Left-Back Situation

The Gunners have too many left-back options

Contrary to the goalkeeping dilemma, Arsenal have a surplus of options of players who can be utilised on the left-hand side of their defence, and specifically at left-back. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jurrien Timber have started in this position in the opening two Premier League games, and both are expected to play major roles here this campaign.

Meanwhile, Takehiro Tomiyasu started each of Arsenal's last five games of last season in the position, and will certainly be in the picture this year, while it's believed that part of why Arteta moved for Calafiori was because of his ability to be deployed as a left-full-back. While all four of these options can be used in other areas of the pitch, the Gunners also still have Jakub Kiwior and Kieran Tierney on their books.

It's clear that left-back is a bloated area of Arteta's squad, and that at least one of the latter two will have to be shipped out in the coming days. It was reported that Kiwior was 'free to leave' after the signing of Calafiori, although nothing has developed on that front, despite AC Milan identifying the Pole as a 'priority' target. As for Tierney, the forgotten man is currently out injured and has had few concrete links.

Arsenal Midfielders (2024/25) Player Position Age Jorginho CDM 32 Thomas Partey CDM 31 Declan Rice CDM/CM 25 Martin Odegaard CM 25 Mikel Merino CM 28 Ethan Nwaneri CM 17

Forward Situation

A Saka or Centre-Forward Alternative is Needed

The final area of the pitch in desperate need of at least one reinforcement is in Arsenal's forward line, with the Gunners currently lacking adequate depth in offensive areas. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have developed a healthy competition for a place on the left-wing, but centrally and on the right there are question marks.

Bukayo Saka has been overburdened in recent seasons, starting 35 Premier League games or more in each of the last three campaigns. Arteta doesn't appear to trust Reiss Nelson to take minutes off the England star, and thus a natural deputy who can allow the talisman to rest from time to time is required. Arsenal have reportedly made an offer for Ademola Lookman, who could fill this role, while Nico Williams is said to be a 'dream signing' for Arteta.

However, another way to add more depth to the forward line which doesn't involve acquiring an out-and-out winger is by signing a striker. The addition of a number nine would allow Gabriel Jesus to be deployed more frequently on the right, deputising Saka, and would provide Kai Havertz with cover and competition. The north Londoners failed in pursuit of Benjamin Sesko earlier this summer, suggesting this is a route they've considered, while they're said to hold an interest in Sporting's Victor Gyokeres, who has an £85 million release clause.