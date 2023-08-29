Arsenal are a team flying high under Mikel Arteta as his young Gunners ran ever so close to winning the Premier League title in the 2022/23 season, and it is no surprise such young players are doing the business for the team when you see the quality of players to have featured in their youth ranks.

It is rare that coming through the youth academy at a top Premier League club results in a call-up to the first-team never mind becoming a star at the club, but that is the case for one of the players to make the cut for this XI.

Eddie Nketiah is currently leading the line for Arteta's side with Gabriel Jesus being out injured, and the young English forward is very unlucky to miss out on this line-up.

Others have gone on to star in leagues in various different countries, while some have remained within the English top flight. One notable inclusion involves a player that went on to play for a huge rival club, and become a star.

Each member of this XI put together of players to feature in Arsenal's youth system have gone on to have successful careers in different ways whether that is through building their way up to the Premier League from lower divisions or winning multiple league titles.

So, we take a look at the best possible XI of current players to have been a part of the Arsenal youth ranks.

GK: Emiliano Martinez

Starting the team off in very strong fashion with a man that has recently won a World Cup at the back end of 2022, and he had a massive part to play in Argentina doing so. A massive save to deny Randall Kolo Muani in the dying stages of the final of that competition helped his side to penalties against France, where he was pivotal to his side's success.

Martinez is also a huge part of Unai Emery's impressive Aston Villa side that are embarking on a campaign in Europe this season. His decision to leave Arsenal in 2020 has been fully vindicated after his eye-catching performances for Arsenal after finally breaking into the starting XI due to Bernd Leno's injury.

CB: Luke Ayling

We have had to go for an unconventional 3-5-2 formation for this side to work due to a lack of quality options as out-and-out centre-backs. Ayling fits the bill perfectly as he has spent the majority of his career as a full-back for Bristol City and Leeds United, but has also put in shifts at the heart of the defence.

The versatile defender spent a decade in the youth ranks at Arsenal from 1999 to 2009, but never made a competitive appearance for the club's first-team before joining Yeovil Town in 2010. His time at Bristol City was what got his career on an upward trajectory as he was a key part of helping the team into the Championship. With Leeds United, Ayling got his taste of Premier League football after a long absence before being relegated last year.

CB: Kyle Bartley

Initially being a youth product of the Botlon academy, the English defender moved to Arsenal later on in his youth years in the game. He was seen as a big prospect for the future at one stage, but this never panned out for him at the Emirates as he was moved on to Swansea City in 2012. Getting that Premier League experiences for the Welsh club was invaluable for Bartley, who had relied on loan moves to Sheffield United and Rangers previously for experience.

Unfortunately, he was part of the defence that was relegated from the top flight at the Liberty Stadium in 2018 and that signalled the end of his time in Wales as he moved to his current club, West Brom, in the summer window.

CB: Hector Bellerin

Okay, we may have got away with it in the case of Ayling, but Bellerin is not a player that has ever played in a centre-back role. His pace and ability on the ball are reasons it could work out, with the recovery speed being vital if his partners are beaten. Nonetheless, the Spaniard was a revelation in Arsene Wenger's side when he first broke into the starting Xi at the club, but injuries eventually took a toll on him.

Bellerin suffered multiple setbacks and never really showed the same level of performance once he returned to the side. Losing his regular place in the Arsenal team led to a move to Barcelona in his home country, but that transfer also did not really work out for him. The full-back is now at Real Betis after signing from Sporting Lisbon in the summer.

We have reached the current Arsenal star that features in this XI, as Saka is the jewel in the crown for Arteta's team at the current moment. He has just been through his best professional season in 2022/23 as he scored 14 goals and got 11 assists in the league. At just 21 years old, the young Lion has represented his club over 100 times in the league in various positions such as right-wing, left-wing and left-back.

There is very little chance the Gunners allow their star player to leave anytime soon, meaning Saka's current 15-year stay at the club is likely to increase significantly before it comes to an end. His experience in defence will allow him to track back and cover for Ayling in this side.

CM: Ismael Bennacer

The defensive midfielder has just featured in a Champions League semi-final for AC Milan in 2022/23 while Arsenal weren't even in the competition in the first place. This shows the level he has managed to get to despite never appearing for the first-team during his time in North London. Between 2015 and 2017, Bennacer was in the youth set-up at the Emirates before moving to Empoli.

He is now a highly-regarded member of the Italian giants, AC Milan, where until this summer he has held a brilliant partnership with Sandro Tonali in the engine room.

CM: Yunus Musah

This is quite a recent member of the youth team at Arsenal; Musah only left the club in 2019 to join Valencia B in Spain. The brilliant part of his inclusion in this XI is that he has recently moved to AC Milan and will now partner Bennacer in both this team and the Serie A side's midfield.

Musah was a standout performer for the USA at the 2022 World Cup, with a brilliant performance against England in particular gaining him a lot of praise and recognition. With Thomas Partey looking likely to leave within the next 12 months, the American would have been a very good option for Arteta to lean on going forward.

LM: Michael Olise

Nearly signing for a London rival in the form of Chelsea only weeks ago, he did actually spend more time in the Blues' academy than he did in Arsenal's. He moved from Arsenal to Chelsea at youth level, where he then spent seven years before making another move. A year at another giant club in Manchester City, meant Olise had a very strong education at three top clubs at a young age.

After signing from Reading, he has become an emerging star at Crystal Palace as he now looks to take on the burden left by Wilfried Zaha's exit from the side. Olise has penned a new deal at Selhurst Park, but another solid campaign could see potential suitors begin to circle once more.

CAM: Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace are thriving off of former Arsenal youth prospects as Olise's partner in crime, Eze, was also brought through the youth ranks at the Gunners. He has also spent a lot of his career in London with his senior years being spent at QPR and Palace predominantly.

Eze did struggle for form under Arsenal legend, Patrick Vieira, last season before the manager was dismissed and replaced by Roy Hodgson. The English boss gave Eze attacking freedom that he never previously had, and the results were sensational. The attacking midfielder glides across the pitch almost effortlessly and has added an eye for goal to his game in recent times.

CF: Serge Gnabry

Another player to be gracious enough to put in a shift in an unfamiliar role is the German winger. Capable of playing as part of a front two, as shown in the German national team, Gnabry has become a top class player for Bayern Munich even after a failed spell at West Brom. With Tony Pulis unwilling to give him enough game time, Arsenal eventually cut their losses upon his return from the Hawthornes.

His return to Germany saw productive spells at Werder Bremen and Hoffenheim lead him to the biggest club in the country where he has won a Champions League before the Gunners have managed to. When the German champions came to London to face Tottenham, Gnabry bagged five goals and cemented himself in the good graces of Arsenal fans.

This may be the one that really got away for the Gunners as Kane went on to be an icon for their biggest rivals, Tottenham. The Englishman is now the second-highest scorer ever in the Premier League with 213 goals and is also England's all-time top scorer. It did take time for Kane to earn his shot at Spurs, but when he did, he never looked back.

The striker has 14 goals against the Gunners, meaning he really has come back to bite the club that let him go at a young age. His recent move to Bayern Munich has put him out of Arsenal fans' minds for the time being, but what are the odds of them drawing the German side in the Champions League season?