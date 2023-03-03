Arsenal are currently seeking to win their first Premier League title in 19 years

Premier League leaders Arsenal are currently enjoying their most promising season in the top-flight since the last they lifted English football's most-coveted prize nearly two decades ago.

The Gunners' 2003/04 Premier League title-winning campaign is the stuff of legend.

Inspired by the majestic form of Thierry Henry, Arsene Wenger's star-studded Arsenal side marched through the entire league campaign without tasting a single defeat.

That remarkable achievement led to the squad being dubbed 'The Invincibles' by both fans and pundits around the world.

Understandably, no other side has come close to matching the same feat since.

However, despite having been beaten on three occasions so far this season, Mikel Arteta's present-day Arsenal squad have invited plenty of comparisons with the heroes of 2004 during their rise to top spot this season.

In fact, as recently as mid-January, Arteta's men were actually on pace to beat the points total posted by The Invincibles.

The current Gunners side could still better the 2003/04 haul of 90 points, although they would need to keep up their sensational form as they now sit on 60 points from 25 games played.

More than simply comparing points totals, though, Arteta appears to have replicated the spirit of Wenger's Invincibles within the Emirates dressing room - and it looks to be paying off in fine style.

GIVEMESPORT recently sat down for a chat with Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth and asked him which current Arsenal stars would be in contention to play in the legendary Invincibles side.

"That's such a difficult question," Sheth admitted. "I was looking at both teams and when you look at them at full strength, you could argue that all 11 [players] from the invincible season stay put.

"For the sake of argument, I think all of the current team have a chance of getting in.

"As opposed to saying who would get in, I would do a combined Invincibles and potentially title-winning 2022/23 Arsenal team".

Who did Dharmesh Sheth name in his combined Arsenal XI?

"[Jens] Lehmann and [Aaron] Ramsdale was a bit of a toss-up, so I'd probably go Ramsdale in goal.

"I would go for a back four, with Ben White just edging Lauren out. I would have Sol Campbell and William Saliba, so Kolo Toure and Gabriel would miss out - don't @ me!

"[Oleksandr] Zinchenko has been absolutely fantastic, but it's so easy to forget how good a player Ashley Cole was. I think Ashley Cole, as it stands, would probably get into that team.

"[Bukayo] Saka would get in, I think, and Robert Pires was absolutely sensational for Arsenal.

"This is where it gets a bit controversial because I'm leaving out the likes of [Gabriel] Martinelli and Freddie Ljungberg and putting in [Patrick] Vieira and Gilberto [Silva]. I just remember that was the engine room of that 2004 Invincibles team.

"And I would have Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry [in attack]. Sorry to Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus, but I've managed to get four of the current team in with Ramsdale, White, Saliba and Saka."

You can check out the full XI below.

Dharmesh Sheth's combined Arsenal XI: Current squad v Wenger's Invincibles

With just 13 games of the Premier League left to play for both Arsenal and their main title rivals Manchester City, we might not be too far away from some of the players mentioned above writing their names into folklore at The Emirates.