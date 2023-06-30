Arsenal’s high-money bid swoop for West Ham United skipper Declan Rice is effectively a ‘done deal’, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

It is now only minor details left for all parties to iron out before Rice joins former Chelsea forward Kai Havertz on the red side of north London.

Arsenal transfer news – Declan Rice

Declan Rice broke the all-time British record fee by singing for Premier League club Arsenal for £105m, per BBC Sport.

The Englishman is now on the verge of being announced as the Gunners’ latest transfer, per talkSPORT, though he will undergo his medical first.

The report suggests talks between the two London-based clubs are continuing in order to iron out how the payments will be structured, though personal terms have been green-lit for discussion; reports have suggested his current wage will likely quadruple to £240,000 per week.

Pep Guardiola’s side flirted with the idea of signing the in-demand superstar and even submitted a bid as high as £90m, but were rejected on Tuesday. In the end, they were unwilling to match the high-money offer of their Premier League rivals, which left the door wide open for Arsenal to snare their top priority.

What did Ben Jacobs say about Declan Rice and Arsenal?

On the 24-year-old, Jacobs claimed that Arsenal’s transfer for Rice is all but a done deal and that all parties should expect a quick and error-free transaction.

He said: “Well, I think with Declan Rice it’s only minor points around the payment structure but there is an agreement in principle in place.

“So, Declan Rice will now wait for all the final negotiations to take place but there’s a high confidence on all sides that it will happen extremely quickly, and Declan Rice will be able to join up with Arsenal well in time for pre-season.

“So that’s really heading towards formalities now in terms of getting documents, signing documents and ultimately, booking in the medical. So, I think we can describe Rice, at this point, as effectively a done deal.”

Why have Arsenal broken the bank for Declan Rice?

Following the end of last season, where Arsenal concluded 2022/23 five points off the pace, it was evidently a lack of leadership in north London that prevented Mikel Arteta and his young guns from stealing City’s glory.

That’s where Declan Rice comes in.

Leadership, technical ability, personality – Rice has it all in abundance, but it will be his leadership qualities that will be able to project Arsenal to the summit.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has even suggested to GIVEMESPORT recently that Declan Rice has all the tools to ‘be Arsenal’s captain one day’ should Martin Odegaard move on.

Rice also chipped in with a healthy nine goal involvements from central midfield as he captained his side to European glory, which will be an attribute Arteta and his entourage will be thrilled to have on board.