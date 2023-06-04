Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe has caused a stir with his newest pair of tattoos.

The midfielder got himself some fresh ink recently, and one piece, in particular, has generated a real mix of opinion.

After a great breakout season last year under Mikel Arteta, Smith Rowe has endured a more difficult campaign this time around.

The Hale End youth product managed just 12 Premier League appearances this season, with injuries and surgery ruling him out at points as Arsenal challenged for the title.

Compare that to his previous campaign where he managed 33 league appearances, 10 goals, and two assists, and this season has certainly been something of a step back.

Smith Rowe’s new ink

And after a difficult season in north London, it appears that the 22-year-old decided to get two motivational phrases tattooed onto his body.

Smith Rowe opted to get one which said “believe in yourself” on his left shoulder, and then another one in Spanish which reads “confia en el proceso.”

The latter translates to “trust the process,” a phrase associated with Arsenal when the club were going through more difficult times under current boss Arteta.

You can view both tattoos below.

Images: Smith Rowe’s two new tattoos

But the new ink has caused a split among fans online.

Given how this season has gone for Smith Rowe and the connotations of the second phrase, some Arsenal fans think that it proves Smith Rowe’s hunger to succeed at the club.

They believe that it highlights the mentality of a player who wants to succeed next year, and that it could light a fire in him to get back to the levels he showed in his breakout season.

But others have seen the tattoos in a different light.

They have been surprised by his choice to get the phrases inked, especially by the tattoo on the side of his stomach, with one fan labelling the move, "cringeworthy."

What next for Smith Rowe?

Next season could be a decisive year for Smith Rowe at Arsenal, following his fitness issues this campaign.

Reports had even linked him with a move away from his boyhood club this summer.

However, these were then put to rest, with The Athletic revealing that Arsenal have “no intention” of letting Smith Rowe leave in the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal are reportedly looking to invest in midfield though, with Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo being two names linked with the club at present.

Should Smith Rowe fail to rediscover his best form, or should further complications arise, then Arsenal may ultimately look to move him on.