Highlights Arsenal are eyeing a world-class striker to spearhead their attack amid the goal-scoring struggles of their current strikers.

Bukayo Saka has top-scored for Arsenal this season with 18 goals in all competitions, but Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have only managed 14 goals between them.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, Newcastle's Alexander Isak, RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres are on the Gunners' reported four-player shortlist.

Arsenal have reportedly stepped up their plans to sign a new striker following their elimination from the Champions League. The Gunners have endured a difficult week, losing to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday before a narrow defeat by Bayern Munich in Bavaria.

Arsenal have scored plenty of goals this season but they still lack a prolific striker. Kai Havertz has been operating as a makeshift No.9 in recent weeks and has tallied 10 goals this term, but Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are yet to reach double figures, having scored eight and six goals respectively.

It is reported by The Sun that the Arsenal hierarchy recognises Arsenal lack a focal point in attack. Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins are reportedly on a four-man shortlist of striker targets the Gunners will consider this summer.

We've taken a look at each player and analysed their credentials to be one of Arsenal's big summer signings...

Viktor Gyokeres

Sporting Lisbon

Viktor Gyokeres is no stranger to English football, having played for Brighton, Swansea and Coventry during his career, but it is at Sporting Lisbon where he is proving himself to be a capable striker at a high level.

Sporting parted with a club-record £17million plus add-ons to sign Gyokeres from Coventry last summer and he has been prolific for the Liga Portugal club this season, plundering 36 goals in 44 appearances.

At 6ft2ins Gyokeres would provide Arsenal with the aerial threat that they lack with Jesus and Nketiah, while he also has impressive upper-body strength to hold the ball up with his back to goal and link up with his teammates.

Viktor Gyokeres' record this season Appearances in all competitions Goals 44 36

Alexander Isak

Newcastle United

An international teammate of Gyokeres, Alexander Isak has always possessed immense talent but his first season in the Premier League was affected by a thigh injury that kept him out of action for three months.

Isak has already made more league appearances for Newcastle this season than he managed last term, and has found the net at an impressive rate, with 17 goals in 24 top-flight appearances.

Isak's frame is slighter than Gyokeres' but he is taller and does not lack for physicality. Gyokeres may have scored more goals this season but Isak has Premier League pedigree and would no doubt command a higher transfer fee.

Alexander Isak's record this season Appearances in all competitions Goals 34 21

Benjamin Sesko

RB Leipzig

At 20 years old, Benjamin Sesko is the youngest player on Arsenal's reported four-man shortlist and, while his potential may be high, signing him and expecting him to be the final piece in the jigsaw would be an undoubted gamble.

Sesko boasts an impressive scoring record for a player who is so young, with 18 goals in 41 appearances for RB Salzburg last season and 13 in 37 games for RB Leipzig this time around. Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked with Sesko, who is said to have a price tag of £40-£45million.

Benjamin Sesko's record this season Appearances in all competitions Goals 37 13

Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins is enjoying the season of his life, with Aston Villa poised to qualify for the Champions League under Unai Emery. The England striker has scored 26 times in all competitions this season, with 19 of those strikes coming in the league.

Only Cole Palmer and Erling Haaland have scored more goals than Watkins with 20. Some Villa fans will point out that Palmer's tally is boosted by nine penalties, while Haaland has scored four times from the spot, and Watkins does not take penalties for Emery's side.

At 28, Watkins is the oldest player on this shortlist but that is unlikely to dissuade Arsenal from a move for a player who will almost certainly back Harry Kane up for England at this summer's European Championship.

Ollie Watkins' record this season Appearances in all competitions Goals 46 26