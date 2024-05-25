Highlights Arsenal's new home kit features a unique design with more white and hints of blue, a departure from their traditional red-dominated style.

The away kit for the 2024/25 season is a striking combination of black, red, green, and white, a departure from past designs.

The third kit for Arsenal features a surprising color scheme of purple and light blue, with a classic Adidas logo, creating a distinct look.

For the second year in a row, Arsenal came agonisingly close to winning the Premier League, only to fall at the final hurdle and see Manchester City retain their crown as the best team in England. Next year will be a massive one for the Gunners, and considering how close they've come in back-to-back campaigns now, they're going to do all they can to go one step further next time around.

There's likely going to be substantial activity in the transfer market this summer, and while it's currently unclear as to who will be playing on the pitch for Mikel Arteta's side next season, it has been confirmed what they will be wearing as all three of Arsenal's new kits have been revealed online and shared by FootyHeadlines.

Arsenal Home Kit

Colours: Red, white and blue

The Gunners have stepped away from their traditional style with the brand new home kit for the 2024/25 campaign. Typically, their shirts have been dominated by red, and while the colour is still largely represented on the new home kit, there is much more white than traditionally seen. The red covers the middle of the shirt, but the waist and sleeves of the shirt are almost completely white.

It's not done there, though, with a hint of blue appearing on the collar and sleeves, as well as outlining the red towards the bottom of it. It's a very different-looking shirt, and it's unclear just how strongly Arsenal fans will react to it. Whether they love it or hate it remains to be seen, but it is a huge step away from the norm for the Gunners, and the kit will likely be remembered for years to come, whether that's a good thing or a bad thing.

Arsenal Away Kit

Colours: Black, green, red and white

It's not just the home kit where the Gunners have tried something new, though. The away kit is also vastly different from anything that they have done before with their second strip. The 2024/25 season will see Arsenal wear a black shirt, with a combination of red and green scattered around it.

The collar and sleeves are both decorated with a pair of red and green lines. The Adidas logo is green, while the Arsenal crest is red. The colours really pop. There is also a hint of white on the shirt, with the sponsor and the waist showcasing it.

This is very different from the types of shirt that Arsenal have typically had in the past, and like the home kit, it's easy to imagine that this one will rub fans the wrong way as well, but there might be a portion of the fanbase that appreciates the fact that the club have tried something new. This could just as easily become a cult favourite with the fans as it could be hated for years to come.

Arsenal Third Kit

Colours: Purple and light blue

While the design of the third kit is more traditional than the first two, the colour scheme is quite a surprise. With a blend of light purple and light blue, the shirt has an aqua feel to it. The design feels like an homage to the Northern Lights, with the pattern looking very similar to the phenomenon.

The shirt also features a classic version of the Adidas logo, highlighting the old-school approach that the club have decided to take with the third kit. While the home kit was recently released to the public, they will have to wait a little longer to purchase the other two. The away kit goes on sale in July 2024, and the third kit will then be made available in August 2024 to complete the collection.

It's unclear just how good Arsenal will be on the pitch next season as they seek to finally usurp Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, but one thing is for sure, they're going to look very different.