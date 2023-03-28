Arsenal's probable home kit for the 2023/24 season has been leaked, and it is safe to say there are a lot of mixed opinions on Adidas' new design among the fans.

After a tremendous Premier League campaign so far, Arsenal find themselves top of the league with just 10 games to go. Hopes are that they will be able to wear this new shirt as champions.

The leaked kit has attempted to bring back an element of nostalgia to the Arsenal fan base with both the Adidas logo and club badge being gold, similar to that of the iconic, maroon 2005/6 Highbury home kit - famously worn by Thierry Henry during Arsenal's final year playing at their old stadium.

The inclusion of gold has been said to be commemorative of the 20th anniversary of the Invincibles of the 2003/4 season - the Arsenal team that won the Premier League without losing a single match.

Arsenal's home kit for next season leaked

You would think this would cause a buzz of excitement among the fans, given the 2005/6 shirt has quickly become a fan favourite, but that is where the similarities end.

Adidas have gone down the 'lightning bolt' route, and it has not paid off with the supporters.

One wrote on Twitter: "It's ugly, really. I mean it's OK if it's for away or 3rd, but this is the home kit???"

"This has to change if we win the PL. Champions can't be seen wearing this...," "Disappointing but good for my bank balance," "Way too much gold. Hideous neck and back," "Terrible kit, won't be purchasing" and "The ugliest from Adidas. Doesn't look classy" were just a few more replies to the shirts... Ouch.

The kit is in keeping with the traditional scarlet red and white sleeves of Arsenal over the last decade, but has multiple subtle zigzags resembling lightning bolts from top to bottom with a smaller, but thicker golden lightning strike on the back of the shirt.

Traditionally, the Premier League champions of the previous year get to wear a golden Premier League badge on their sleeve - perhaps Arsenal are just planning ahead with confidence?

Previous iterations and leaks of the new kit went down even worse with the fans, so at least there seems to be some improvement.

"It's still kinda bad, but it's slightly better than the previous pics we saw of it," said another Twitter user.

Arsenal's Premier League campaign continues on Saturday against relegation contenders Leeds. Fans will be hoping to lift the title come the end of May, and I'm sure if they do, their issues with next season's home kit will be completely forgotten.