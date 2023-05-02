Arsenal were knocked out of the Women’s Champions League after losing to Wolfsburg in extra-time of the semi-final second leg.

The Gunners had ground out a 2-2 draw in the first leg last week, despite missing a number of key players through injury.

Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema and Leah Williamson are all on the sidelines with ACL injuries, while captain Kim Little is ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring issue.

The second leg was played in front of a sell-out crowd at the Emirates, with the 60,063 fans in attendance setting a new record for a women’s club match in England.

Arsenal took an early lead through Stina Blackstenius, but Jill Roord found a first-half equaliser for Wolfsburg.

Alex Popp, who had missed the first leg through injury, then headed in Wolfsburg’s second goal of the night in the 58th minute.

But still Arsenal found a way back, with defender Jen Beattie scoring the equaliser after she was moved upfront with just 15 minutes left to play.

The match went into extra-time, and fans would have been preparing for a penalty shoot-out when Lotte Wubben-Moy gifted the ball to Wolfsburg just outside of her own box.

The German side pounced on the mistake, and substitute Pauline Bremer scored the winner from close range.

Arsenal were unable to find another equaliser in the remaining few minutes, and the whistle blew on a heartbreaking defeat for the Gunners.

Jen Beattie body slams Alex Popp to during goal celebration

Arsenal fans will look back on the match and remember Beattie’s goal as one of the high points, particularly after she seemed to body slam Popp to the ground during her celebration.

The German striker seemed to purposefully stay in the path of Beattie as she ran to celebrate with her teammates, sticking her shoulder in the Arsenal player’s chest.

Beattie barely moved, however, instead twisting her body to send Popp crashing down to the ground.

A clip of the moment has since gone viral on Twitter, and has been viewed nearly 500,000 times.

Video: Watch Jen Beattie knock Alex Popp over after goal

Wolfsburg vs Barcelona in Women’s Champions League final

Wolfsburg will now meet Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final on June 3.

The German team have won the competition twice, while the Spanish side earned their first European title in 2021.

The encounter, which will take place at PSV’s Philips Stadium in Eindhoven, will be streamed on DAZN.