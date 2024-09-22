Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz and Manchester City midfielder Rodri almost produced one of the bizarre moments in Premier League history in Sunday's clash in the north-west when they came together after mere seconds in their title battle, in a move that could've seen the German sent off before a single pass had been completed - and The Athletic's Manchester City reporter Sam Lee has stated that it could have been down to Rodri's comments on Arsenal not having a great 'mentality' earlier in the summer.

The clash at the Etihad Stadium got off to the most bizarre of starts, with City taking kick-off - and as the ball was worked back to goalkeeper Ederson inside two seconds, a coming together between Havertz and Rodri saw the Spaniard end up on the floor, writhing around in pain. There was a VAR check for what would have been one of the quickest red cards in footballing history, and certainly the quickest in Premier League history - but with no close-up cameras on the incident due to the early nature of the game, Havertz was spared any quickfire sending off.

The pair collided after just two seconds

A red card would have massively changed the complexion of the title race, with a potential dismissal for Arsenal likely to have given City a huge advantage in outrageous circumstances.

But Lee believed that there may have been other motives for the sending off - with Rodri's comments about Arsenal's lack of mentality at the end of last season. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Havertz puts his shoulder into Rodri straight from the kick off, presumably because of his comments about mentality. "That's added a lot of spice already, both sets of fans have reacted. Havertz will have to watch out now as well, you'd imagine."

Rodri, fresh after winning the Premier League with City back in May, was interviewed in the spur of the moment with a winner's medal around his neck.

And, having seen Mikel Arteta's men run them close to the trophy, the Spanish midfielder claimed that it was City's mentality that got them over the line, saying by tapping his head:

“To be honest, it’s in here. It’s the mentality. Arsenal did an unbelievable season, but I think the difference was in here."

It was a day of pent up frustration for both sides on Sunday

Rodri's comments certainly would have struck up a nerve at the Emirates Stadium, with the trials and tribulations of a title battle resulting in zero reward for the Gunners.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: City pipped Arsenal to the title last season by just two points.

The Spaniard has tasted vast success over the past few months, winning the Premier League with City before his best achievement yet with Spain, winning the EURO 2024 trophy after a late win over England in the final.

His comments could be seen as slightly blood-raising, and it did make for a feisty start on a rainy day in Manchester as he went to the ground within seconds against Havertz.

Arsenal were only two points behind City prior to the clash, knowing a win them above their title rivals into first-place in the table - and that added 'spice' Lee alluded to was definitely present on a fiery day in the north.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 22-09-24.