McCabe is the most booked player in the WSL

Arsenal's Katie McCabe reveals why she wants yellow cards to be scrapped

Arsenal star Katie McCabe has revealed the one rule she'd like to change in professional football and her answer perfectly embodies her as a player.

The 27-year-old is known for her versatility and is more than capable of playing as a winger, forward, or as a full-back.

But regardless of where McCabe operates, she never fails to play with her heart on her sleeve and is renowned as a no-nonsense, physical competitor.

Because of this, the Republic of Ireland international is no stranger to a booking. In fact, McCabe has the joint most yellow cards in the Women's Super League this season, with four.

McCabe's proneness to a card has even led to one fan creating a Twitter account, titled: "Did Katie McCabe get a yellow card today?"

And sure enough, McCabe was booked in the Conti Cup final against Chelsea last weekend, as the Gunners went on to lift the trophy.

McCabe reveals which rule in football she wants to change

It's no surprise, therefore, that the rule McCabe wishes to change relates to yellow cards.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Arsenal player said: "I'd like it [football] to be more physical, to be honest.

"So like, less yellow cards – [even] no yellow cards. Sometimes I think the physical aspect, that's what it's there for. It's a physical game."

She added: "Referees can be kind of soft sometimes and not let the game go. Just let it flow – it's good, it's professional, so I'd like to see the game have a bit more flow to it."

VIDEO: Katie McCabe reveals what she'd change about football

Arsenal win the Conti Cup

McCabe played as a winger during Arsenal's victory over Chelsea at the weekend.

The Gunners trailed after only two minutes, as Sam Kerr continued her fine goal-scoring record against Arsenal.

Yet, Jonas Eidevall's side responded valiantly and outplayed their London rivals from then on.

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Katie McCabe of Arsenal in action during the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal WFC and Brighton & Hove Albion WFC at Meadow Park on September 16, 2022 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Stina Blackstenius levelled the tie, before Arsenal skipper Kim Little converted from the penalty spot.

An own goal from Niamh Charles handed Arsenal a two-goal cushion and Chelsea offered little in reply.

It was Arsenal's first trophy in four years and Eidevall's first since taking over the Gunners in 2021.