Arsenal's January transfer window could be impacted by their standing in the Premier League table, with the Gunners' board hoping to avoid the same mistake which cost them the title last season, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta's side were flying high at the top of the Premier League standings for the majority of the 2022/23 season, before a string of injuries left their squad threadbare heading into the run-in. And while they may have only finished five points behind eventual champions Manchester City, there was a feeling that Arsenal threw away the chance to be crowned winners.

But now, with the Gunners back top of the table, there is renewed optimism around the Emirates Stadium, which could end up influencing the north Londoners' January transfer business.

Arsenal learning from mistakes of last season

It was all going so well for Arsenal. Top of the table heading into April, the Gunners could practically reach out and touch their first Premier League title since 2003/04. But unfortunately that wasn't how things played out, with Arteta's side buckling under the pressure and dropping points in six of their last nine matches of the season.

A dismal end to an otherwise promising campaign, there were plenty of factors which contributed to Arsenal's downfall, but an injury to William Saliba was considered the biggest of them all. That's according to Saliba himself, who claimed earlier this season that Arsenal would've in fact won the Premier League title, had he not suffered an injury in March.

The back injury kept him out from March until the end of the campaign, which coincidentally also matched up with Arsenal's dip in performance levels. But now, with the 13-time English champions once again in a title race, Arteta and Co. are keen to make sure they don't suffer from the same mistake once again.

When quizzed about how Arsenal are likely to approach the January transfer window, journalist Jacobs admitted plans were being put in place, should they decide to flex their muscles in the market. Hoping to avoid the shortcomings which cost them last season, the reliable reporter believes if the right player is available, Arsenal will make a move:

“It was unfortunate with Saliba last season because he was so integral to Arsenal. As soon as he was missing, his absence was felt very sorely. So in that light, if Arsenal midseason are right up there, and they're in the mix, as it stands, it might influence their January. “But I think that more important is the summer that Arsenal had was kind of about rectifying that problem and making sure that in the summer they bought depth in order to offset any potential injuries, and they were obviously unlucky because one of the players that they bought was Jurrien Timber, who got injured very quickly and now Arsenal are going to have to wait a long time before his impact can be felt.”

Striker to be targeted ahead of January window

One name commanding the attention of Arsenal supporters right now is Ivan Toney. While the striker has been out of action himself since May, having been suspended following a betting charge, the England international is being tipped with a move away from the Gtech Community Stadium in January.

That's according to ESPN, who claim that Arsenal have registered an interest in the striker ahead of the January transfer window. Toney netted 20 goals from the 35 Premier League appearances he did make last season, and is being mooted as the final piece needed for Arsenal to compete for the title.

It's also claimed by transfer insider Dean Jones that given the choice between Arsenal and fellow London club Chelsea - who are also believed to have shown interest - Toney would pick a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Gunners in pole position for Premier League push this season

Part of the reason behind Arsenal sanctioning a January move, as revealed by Jacobs, would be to help get them over the line in a Premier League title race. And as we head into December, the north Londoners are well within the mix.

Arsenal Next Six Premier League Fixtures Sat 2nd Dec - Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) Tue 5th Dec - Luton Town (A) Sat 9th Dec - Aston Villa (A) Sun 17th Dec - Brighton (H) Sat 23rd Dec - Liverpool (A) Thu 28th Dec - West Ham United (H)

Top of the tree as things stand, Arsenal's attention switches to what could be a tough run of fixtures before the new year. Arteta's side will play Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool and West Ham United as part of a four-game sequence stretching from early December to the end of the month.

If they're still top of the table by then, it could prove worthwhile for Arsenal to splash the cash and bring in a new striker.