Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side are having a wonderful season to date, whereby they are exceeding expectations and are in a title battle with the Spaniard's former club Manchester City.

This surprise title charge comes after they threw away a Champions League spot last season to fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur after losing vital games to both Spurs and Newcastle United.

Arteta previously spent three years as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City, and is now proving himself to be one of the best young managers in the game right now.

Arsenal currently lead the way, and have an eight-point lead over Guardiola’s side having played a game more. This lead was extended thanks to a thumping 4-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Granit Xhaka and a brace from Bukayo Saka.

Mikel Arteta's love affair with Arsenal

Arteta previously played for The Gunners for five years between 2011 and 2016 where he called time on his playing career to become Guardiola’s assistant at City.

In the midst of the current title battle, Guardiola has spoken in the media many times about how Arteta loved Arsenal even when he was assistant at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola always believed that Arsenal was “his club” and did not blame him for not celebrating when they scored against his former employers, nor did he have any bad feeling towards him for it.

This point is referenced by a video that emerged from the 2018 League Cup final, which has recently been shared on Reddit, where Guardiola and then Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger exchange words on the touchline.

Video: Mikel Arteta not impressed with Guardiola shouting at Wenger

While the Spaniard and the Frenchman are engrossed in a war of verbals, as well as some of City’s other coaches, Arteta chose to stay out of it, cutting a rather frustrated and less than impressed figure.

Guardiola also recalled that during Arteta’s tenure as his assistant, he would always be very animated whenever City would score a goal and celebrate together, of course there was an exemption to this.

Arteta never celebrated as wildly when City scored against Arsenal as he did when they scored against other teams.

Footage shows City scoring against Arsenal with Arteta remaining firmly in his seat, with a blank expression and calmly slapping hands with the other members of staff.

If Arsenal continue their current form and emerge as champions, then we are sure to see much more of the passion he has shown throughout this season, in what has been a superb campaign for The Gunners.