Highlights Arsenal's late collapse in the 22/23 season was partly due to untimely injuries, such as the absence of centre-back William Saliba against Liverpool.

Arsenal's lack of depth compared to teams like Manchester City was evident, with limited options off the bench and fewer changes made by Arteta throughout the season.

Arsenal have addressed their squad depth issues in the summer transfer window, adding players like Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz, and Declan Rice, giving Arteta more options in key areas and generating optimism among fans.

Arsenal were seemingly coasting towards their first Premier League title in 19 years last season when a string of untimely injuries completely derailed their campaign during the latter months.

Pundits, journalists, and fans alike speculated as to why Mikel Arteta’s men capitulated so spectacularly in the last handful of games despite being nearly flawless all season.

Arsenal's late collapse in the 22/23 season

On the 9th of April, The Gunners travelled to Anfield to take on an underperforming Liverpool side who had feint hopes of squeezing into the top four.

Arsenal were five points clear of Manchester City heading into the tie, but were without their marquee centre-back William Saliba, who had missed their last two games with a back injury.

His absence was sorely missed as Arsenal coughed up a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2. In truth, Liverpool will have felt aggrieved that they didn’t take all three points as Mohamed Salah missed a penalty and Aaron Ramsdale then produced heroics in the final seconds to prevent a remarkable turnaround.

The injury to Saliba, the Anfield collapse, and the loss of form to key personnel such as Thomas Partey were all demonstrations of where Arsenal’s season quickly began to crumble.

In their last eight games of the season following that trip to Anfield, Arsenal dropped 13 points, which included a 4-1 hammering to Manchester City, who had taken the initiative in the title race.

In the end, City had more experience and more depth to get across the finish line as Arsenal were given a harsh introduction to a Premier League title run-in.

Arsenal's lack of depth

Whereas City could often rotate players such as Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Aymeric Laporte, Kalvin Phillips, and so on, Arsenal’s only prominent options off the bench were limited to an ageing Jorginho and Leandro Trossard, who arrived from Brighton in January.

The arrival of the Belgian international illuminated the impact healthy competition can have on a squad, with Trossard easing the pressure on the ever-present Gabriel Martinelli as he notched up a goal and 10 assists in the second half of the season.

But at the time of Arsenal’s defeat to City, the comparison in their activity with their bench as opposed to City’s painted the narrative for everyone to see. Pep Guardiola made 88 changes in the Premier League, whereas Arteta made just 38.

In February, The Athletic had reported that Arsenal named the two most common starting XIs in the 2022-23 Premier League — a version with their 10 regulars plus Gabriel Jesus six times, and the same 10 with Eddie Nketiah in place of the injured Brazilian on five occasions.

Given this contrast in squad depth, Arteta would often keep the same starting line-up that, up until mid-April, had been a side destined for Premier League glory.

Injuries and a loss of form to certain individuals meant Arteta started to envisage premature plans for Arsenal’s business in the summer transfer window.

The task for him and sporting director Edu was to transform this Arsenal side from a team into a squad.

Arsenal finally adding depth

So far, Arsenal’s business has been indicative of a side looking to tackle an area that ultimately cost them a title.

The Gunners' spending spree has almost reached £200 million with the incomings of Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz, and of course former West Ham captain Declan Rice.

They have also had several players return from loan spells, such as Nuno Tavares, Nicolas Pepe, Cedric Soares, and Folarin Balogun, who bagged a seriously impressive 21 goals with Reims in Ligue 1 last season.

It remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal keep a hold of those players, but what Arteta now has at his disposal is options in key areas. Their squad depth compared to last season will bring widespread optimism among the Arsenal faithful, who feel their side can finally challenge the obscene depth posed by Manchester City.

In Declan Rice, they have a future Arsenal and even England captain, whose ceiling is soaring season on season. His quality, tenacity, and most importantly his leadership qualities are ingredients of a player who can spearhead a title charge.

With Timber and Havertz, Arteta has two young players who are both versatile and adaptable.

Timber can play in virtually any position across the back four and his distribution and composure on the ball fits perfectly with the Arsenal DNA. He is easily one of the most exciting young defenders in Europe right now.

As for Havertz, his transfer of £65 million to the Emirates has raised some eyebrows, but it’s evident that he has also been brought in because of his versatility. The German can play in any position across the front line and there have been whispers that Arteta may even have plans to play him in a midfield role.

And with rumours suggesting that Arsenal’s business is not done with the news that Brentford’s David Raya is reportedly on their radar, Arteta would then have credible options in every position on the pitch.

Last season, Arteta turned Arsenal into a side that was no longer considered one of the biggest banter clubs in England. Fear and intimidation burdened the teams that now faced them and from back to front, their youthful side looked like taking the league by storm.

If the issue of squad depth has truly been fixed, Arsenal could be even stronger next time around.

Manchester City are a different beast, though, a treble-winning juggernaut that nobody has been able to topple. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool came the closest by snatching one league title off City in the last five years, but nobody has been able to challenge their dominance.

Arsenal were the standout competition for Pep’s side last year and at one stage had an eight-point lead over the reigning champions. Should Arsenal find themselves in a similar position this season, Arteta has seemingly ensured that no number of injuries or under-performing players will thwart their aspirations.

It’s certainly an exciting time to be an Arsenal fan. If you asked any Arsenal fan their expectations for last season, they would have been content with top four.

Now, they have bigger accolades to chase and are certainly forging a squad capable of doing so.