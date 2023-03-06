The aftermath of Reiss Nelson's winner is set to go under the microscope

Arsenal's reaction to late winner v Bournemouth to be investigated by the FA

The Football Association are set to launch an investigation into Arsenal's celebrations following Reiss Nelson's late winner against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Nelson's decisive strike in the 97th minute of the match saw the Gunners complete a remarkable comeback from two goals down against The Cherries.

The home win saw the north London side restore their five-point advantage over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, keeping them on course for a first domestic title since their legendary 'invincible' 2003/04 campaign - where they famously went an entire season without tasting defeat.

Understandably after seeing their side pick up such a vital three points, the stands at the Emirates Stadium went absolutely wild.

That same energy was mirrored by Arsenal's substitutes and coaching staff who joyously surged onto the pitch to mark what could well end up being a landmark moment in the Premier League season.

Boss Mikel Arteta - who has been criticised already this season for his behaviour on the touchline - raced off the bench and sprinted towards his side's supporters, pumping his fists in the air as he did so.

It should be noted, though, that the Spaniard didn't appear to set foot on the pitch itself until after the final whistle.

"Crazy. You lose sight of where you are," Arteta said of his celebrations after the match, per The Mirror.

"I started to run, I didn't know where I was running. Looking at the faces of the supporters. The smiles and joy in their eyes. It's just great to live [in the moment]."

The entire scene was complete bedlam, which is arguably exactly what you would expect to see after one of the most dramatic endings to a top-flight match in recent memory.

Why is the FA set to review Arsenal's celebrations after late winner v Bournemouth?

However, as far as the IFAB Laws of the Game are concerned, the celebrations went beyond the bounds of the rules.

According to those rules, everyone within a team's technical area 'must behave in a responsible manner' and 'must remain within its confines except in special circumstances'.

Of course, even a hugely significant last-minute goal doesn't count as a 'special circumstance' in the eyes of lawmakers.

Per Football.London, referee Chris Kavanagh reported Arsenal's celebrations to the FA after the match, meaning that bosses will investigate the aftermath of Nelson's to decide if it was excessive.

If judged to be in breach of the rules, both the club and the individuals involved could be charged with misconduct.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was sanctioned under the same laws back in 2018, when he raced onto the pitch after Liverpool scored a late winner against Everton at Anfield.

On that occasion, though, the German did charge fully into the penalty area at one of the stadium to celebrate with his goalkeeper, Alisson.

While the craziness at the Emirates didn't quite reach that same level, FA bosses will soon sit down to decide whether they feel any further action is necessary.

The news has stunned many fans, who are struggling to believe that a team is at risk of being penalised for celebrating a goal. We've included the best of the reaction below.

Fans react to Arsenal potentially being charged for their celebrations v Bournemouth