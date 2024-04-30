Highlights Thanks to Arteta's leadership, Arsenal have transformed into a formidable force among English and European football circles.

Under the guidance of current boss and former midfielder Mikel Arteta, Arsenal are in a much healthier position than they were some five years ago, a season when they finished fifth place in England’s top division on 70 points.

Now challenging for Premier League titles and advancing well in the Champions League, the north Londoners are becoming a force to be reckoned among both English and European circles, especially this campaign.

That’s not always been the case, however. Founded in 1886, Arsenal have endured their fair share of struggles in recent times – but with persistence and the emergence of Arteta as one of the greatest young managers in world football – things have drastically changed.

Back in 2019, the folks over at talkSPORT prematurely predicted Arsenal’s 2024 line-up – and, thanks to the wholesale squad changes since, only three of their current roster were involved. Take a closer look at what they are up to nowadays below.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Bernd Leno; Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, William Saliba, Hector Bellerin

One of the Gunners' strongest traits nowadays is their formidable defence, spearheaded by the imperious William Saliba. Coincidentally, the Frenchman – widely regarded as one of the best defenders in world football – was courted by talkSPORT to be at the heart of Arsenal’s back line in 2024, which he is.

Saliba, 23, is the only man left at the Emirates Stadium, however, as Bernd Leno – as an example – moved on in 2022 after a four-year tenure at the Gunners. The 32-year-old is now enjoying himself at Craven Cottage as Fulham’s first choice between the sticks.

Hector Bellerin, remembered for his fusion of raw speed and agility, was predicted to lead the right-hand side of the defence, but he has moved on since 2019. The Spaniard played 239 times for Arsenal between 2014 and 2022 and, after a short tenure at boyhood club Barcelona, joined Sporting CP before leaving for Real Betis, where he plies his trade to this day.

Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney have also left the club since the prediction was made half a decade ago. The former retained his Premier League status by moving to Crystal Palace, after his minutes at Arsenal dwindled, in 2023. Stalybridge-born Holding played 162 times for the club but is still struggling for minutes at their London rivals.

Now temporarily earning his corn in Spain for Real Sociedad, 43-cap Scotland international Tierney was part of Unai Emery’s final XI as Arsenal chief – but was not so fortunate under Arteta. Set to return to the English capital in the summer, it remains to be seen whether he is in Arteta’s plans moving forward with an oversupply of left-backs – Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior in particular – all trying to nail down a starting spot.

Midfield

Matteo Guendouzi, Emile Smith Rowe, Joe Willock

While Arsenal’s midfield now consists of two of the division’s brightest stars in Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, it once struggled to keep up with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool. Emile Smith Rowe is the only star from the midfield bank that is still plying his trade in north London, whereas Matteo Guendouzi and Joe Willock have both moved on to pastures new.

Hale End graduate Smith Rowe, still yet to appear for the senior England team, has struggled to find a spot in the club’s starting line-up in recent times, much to the dismay of the Emirates faithful, thanks to the red-hot form of Odegaard and the like.

Guendouzi, known for his tumultuous attitude problems, failed to re-integrate himself after controversy struck during a fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion. The France international, 25, rarely weighed in with a goal or an assist, but he often showcased what he was capable of in the Emirates engine room.

It unfortunately never worked out, and the midfield enforcer is now enjoying a season on loan at Lazio after joining Marseille on a permanent deal from Arsenal. Joe Willock, after showing glimmers of promise at Arsenal, has gone on to secure a regular starting spot at Newcastle United under Eddie Howe.

During Arteta’s inaugural term in the hotseat, the midfielder opted to head out on loan to the Magpies in January 2021. After excelling, the northeast club signed him permanently in the summer of that year. He's a regular at St James' Park to this day, having notched 102 appearances, 15 goals and six assists since his switch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joe Willock has already surpassed his appearance tally for Arsenal (78) for Newcastle United (102).

Attack

Nicolas Pepe, Eddie Nketiah, Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Arsenal currently sport a three-man attacking unit that could rival many clubs across the continent. Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka operate on the right and left flank, respectively, while one of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus or Eddie Nketiah – who is still at the club – is their centre forward option.

Nketiah, who was predicted to be their leading frontman in 2019, is being linked with a move away in the summer after his minutes – or lack thereof – have become an issue for a player with plenty of experience in the top tier.

One of Arsenal’s biggest flops ever, Nicolas Pepe, takes up the spot on the right wing. Arsenal initially forked out a whopping £72 million for the Ivorian, though it's safe to say their hefty outlay failed to pay dividends after the winger registered just 27 goals and 21 assists in 112 outings.

France-born Pepe is now at Trabzonspor after a torrid loan spell at OGC Nice. Arsenal's former utility man, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, capable of performing in an array of roles and positions, endured loan stints aplenty after rising through the Arsenal academy. After limited opportunities – 132 appearances to be precise – London-born Maitland-Niles left on a free transfer in the summer of 2023.

Now playing for Lyon in Ligue 1, he has enjoyed an increase in game time and output. In his employers’ last six league matches, Maitland-Niles has chalked up a goal and two assists, all while largely being utilised on either side of the back line - highlighting that he made the right choice by moving away from London.