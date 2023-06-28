Kai Havertz is on the verge of joining Arsenal from Chelsea.

The Gunners are close to signing Havertz from their London rivals for a fee of £65million.

Videos of Kai Havertz in an Arsenal shirt 'leaked' before official announcement

Havertz has not yet been unveiled as an Arsenal player.

But, despite no official confirmation from the north London side at the time of writing, videos of Havertz in an Arsenal shirt have been leaked.

Images of Havertz in a red shirt had already been leaked earlier this week and now further videos have been leaked ahead of his move.

Arsenal's video announcing Havertz as well as his first interview with the club have emerged and spread across social media. You can view the leaked videos below...

Arsenal's Kai Havertz announcement video 'leaked'

The video confirms Havertz will wear the 29 shirt once again at Arsenal.

Kai Havertz's first interview with Arsenal 'leaked'

In his first interview, Havertz declares his happiness of moving to Arsenal and expresses his aim to win trophies with the club.

He starts: "It's super exciting for me personally. I'm so glad to join this amazing club. This club has such a big history and I hope we can achieve lots of things. I'm looking forward to meeting the players and staff, it's going to be exciting."

The 24-year-old also talks glowingly about Arsenal's squad, reveals why he wears the number 29 shirt and tells his teammates what they can expect in the Champions League.

He continues: "You can see the family mentality the team has on the pitch and I guess they have it off the pitch as well. The team mentality in the squad is very, very high and you can feel that.

"That's one of the reasons why it was so hard to play against Arsenal. And obviously there is so many talented players and big room to achieve big things as well."

Given the videos, it seems only a matter of time until Arsenal announce the signing of Havertz themselves.