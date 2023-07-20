William Saliba made a moment of last man defending look effortless in Arsenal’s 5-0 victory against the MLS All-Stars last night.

While 1-0 up, Jakub Kiwior lost the ball just outside his own box. Luckily for him, however, he was saved the embarrassment after Saliba covered a lot of ground to effortlessly take the ball off former Barcelona player Riqui Puig before dribbling past the man and passing the ball out of danger.

Cool, calm, and completely effortless. Saliba really is once again proving he's a Rolls Royce and the full package, despite only being 22 years old.

The clip went viral on Twitter overnight, with the caption being: "Ran out of words to describe William Saliba."

Video: William Saliba effortless moment

Arsenal fans were giving their centre-back high praise in the comments, with one fan saying: “Just another day at the office with William “the engine” Saliba.”

One fan thinks it’s clear as to why Arsenal didn’t win the league last season, stating: “We lost the league when Saliba got injured. It's evident.”

William Saliba's career so far

Saliba hasn't played in the Premier League since the 12th of March, in Arsenal’s dominant 3-0 win at Craven Cottage against Fulham, and it was after his injury that the wheels started falling off for Mikel Arteta's side.

He ended up getting injured in their following game against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League, where he was taken off inside the first 20 minutes with a back injury.

After signing for Arsenal back in 2019, he proceeded to spend three seasons out on loan in France, at Saint-Étienne, Nice, and Marseille.

His fantastic form last season had fans putting him in debates as the best centre-back in the league. One fan even thinks he will soon be the best in the world: “One man defense unit, soon to be regarded by the vast majority as the best CB in the world.”

William Saliba signs new deal at Arsenal

Earlier this month, Saliba committed his future to Arsenal, signing a new five-year deal with the club.

On signing the deal, Saliba said: “I think we can achieve everything. Of course, it’s easy to say this, but we have the coach, we have the character, we have the players and every year the team gets stronger.”

Arsenal sporting director Edu told Arsenal’s website: “William is part of our vision to keep our talented young players, who will hopefully be successful with us for many years to come.

"I know the supporters will be just as happy as we are to see William continue with us in the future.”

Saliba’s manager Mikel Arteta sees him as an important member of the squad: “To have William extend his contract with us was something we have wanted to do for a long time. William proved last season just how good and how important he is to our squad. The ability he has at his young age of just 22 is exciting.

"We’re looking forward to continuing to work with William in the years to come.”

Arsenal's pre-season 2023 so far

Arsenal came out comfortable 5-0 winners against an MLS All-Stars team managed by Wayne Rooney, with Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Gabriel Martinelli, and new signing Kai Havertz on the scoresheet.

Arsenal’s next game is on the 22nd of July, where they will be facing Manchester United in the United States.