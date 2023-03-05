Arsenal's last-minute winner vs Bournemouth with only crowd noise shows how loud Emirates was

Arsenal's winner vs Bournemouth with only crowd noise is electric

Some used to say that the Emirates Stadium was quiet, and it was devoid of any real atmosphere.

But that couldn't be further from the truth these days and yesterday's clash with Bournemouth provided concrete evidence of how much it has changed.

Deep into stoppage time, Arsenal were drawing 2-2 with the south-coast side after coming back from 2-0 down to level the scores.

Martin Odegaard delivered the corner, which was headed away to the edge of the penalty area, where Reiss Nelson stood.

The 23-year-old took a touch, and then he crashed a left-footed half volley into the top corner, which instantly sparked bedlam in north London.

Players such as Gabriel and Odegaard collapsed to the floor, while Mikel Arteta sprinted the length of the touchline to celebrate the potentially decisive moment in the title race.

A video posted to Reddit has shown the goal with only crowd noise included and no commentary, and my word is it special.

The noise is electric after the ball hits the net and if scenes like that are to be repeated this season, then it can only be good news for The Gunners.

What did Mikel Arteta say after Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth?

Speaking after that match, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta described the moment and what it means to the team and the fans.

He said: "It was probably the loudest and most emotional moment we have lived together.

"The journey that we've been on together and how the supporters and team are together, adding the important moment we had today, it was very special.

"[When the winner went in] you lose sight of where you are. I started to run, and I didn't really know where I was running to!

"But just looking in the faces of everybody, the staff, the players, our supporters with that joy in their eyes, it's great to live."

Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth match summary

After just nine seconds, Arsenal were behind because after a swift attack straight from kick-off, Philip Billing swept the ball past Aaron Ramsdale to give Bournemouth the lead.

Midway through the second-half, Marcos Senesi powered home a header from a corner, and it looked like Arteta's side were going to suffer a severe blow in the battle for the title.

But Thomas Partey and Ben White scored to bring Arsenal level with around 20 minutes remaining.

And The Gunners had to wait until the 97th minute to finally turn the game around and keep their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League over Manchester City.